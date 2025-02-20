Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods (Q.P.S.C) is pleased to announce the completion of comprehensive renovations at its Onaiza 2, Legtaifiya, Hazm Al Markhiya, and Dahal Al Hamam branches. As part of a special tour highlighting the branch's transformation, including its new sections and modern design, Dahal Al Haman branch was today visited by Mr. Mohammed Rashid Al Kubaisi, Member of the Municipal Council, and Mr. Jassim Al Sorour, Administrative Affairs Manager at Al Meera.

The enhancements made to the branches reflect Al Meera’s commitment to delivering an elevated shopping experience and reinforcing its position as a leading national retailer dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The renovated hypermarkets consist of several tailored sections catering to the local community, including an in-house bakery, a butchery offering a wide range of specialty meats, and a designated section for fresh seafood. They also include a revamped fruits and vegetables section with local and imported varieties, as well as an expanded assortment of groceries.

A spokesperson for Al Meera remarked: “At Al Meera, our customers are our top priority. We continuously strive to elevate the shopping experience for our customers. These comprehensive renovations at our Dahal Al Hamam, Onaiza 2, Legtaifiya, and Hazm Al Markhiya branches are part of our broader strategy and proactive approach to enhance the shopping experience, and this investment in modernizing our store network allows us to provide even better service. With a focus on modern design, enhanced value, and cutting-edge shopping solutions, we're proud to offer our valued customers in Qatar a seamless and more rewarding shopping experience. We deeply appreciate their support, trust, and patience throughout the renovation process, an encourage everyone to visit these branches and discover the difference.”

This milestone underscores Al Meera's vision for continuous improvement and dedication to providing customers with the best possible shopping experience. Al Meera's strategy for future growth centers around creating modern, customer-centric branches that meet their evolving needs and simplify the shopping process, as well as adopting sustainable and environmentally responsible practices.

These prime locations are integral to Al Meera’s extensive network of 69+ branches, promising a fresh and enhanced shopping experience to its devoted customers throughout Qatar.

About Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.)

Established in 2005, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) aspires to be the leading retailer in Qatar, offering the best shopping experience to customers. Today, Al Meera operates the largest network of branches in the country, that provide a wide range of product mix and services to shoppers with the aim of becoming the most trusted retailer by choice.

Currently, Al Meera’s chain consists of over 50 branches and aims to fulfill customers’ daily needs by building a presence in every neighborhood.