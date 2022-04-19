Dubai – Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group welcomed H.E Mr. Kamal R Vaswani, Singapore’s Ambassador to the UAE at Al Maya Group.

Mr. Kamal Vachani informed the Ambassador about the FMCG products available at Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE coming from Singapore. Mr. Vachani also showed his interest to increase import of food products from Singapore. The Ambassador appreciated the Group’s role in promoting Singapore’s food products in the UAE.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, informed the Ambassador about the variety of products available from Singapore at the Al Maya Supermarkets.

Al Maya Group is keen to expand its products portfolio from Singapore, Mr. Kamal Vachani told the Ambassador. A large number of FMCG products are being imported and stocked in our Supermarkets from Singapore, Mr. Kamal Vachani informed the Ambassador.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

Mr. Kamal Vachani thanked His Excellency for visiting Al Maya and assured his full support from Al Maya Group for importing more and more FMCG goods from Singapore.

-Ends-