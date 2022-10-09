Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries and Accessories Division (TBA), part of Al Masaood Group -a highly diversified group of companies and an icon in the UAE’s automotive industry, has launched the leading tyre brand from Thailand, Trazano, in the UAE market to provide safe and cost-effective tyres to customers.

Trazano tyres are now available in the market for car owners looking for great value and safety. With its cost efficiency and safety approved by independent testing institutes, the tyres cater to drivers, who require performance and value for money in one product.

Salah Adib, General Manager, Al Masaood TBA Division, said: “There is a great demand in the UAE for dependable and genuine tyres that offer quality, safety as well as value for money. In light of that, we at Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories have introduced our new tyre brand - Trazano, which is designed to perform efficiently in a high-temperature climate, to address the quality, safety, and cost-efficiency aspect that our customers are looking for. With Al Masaood being the official distributor of the brand across the UAE, we seek to offer car owners products that guarantee excellent value while placing their wellbeing and vehicle performance as our priority.

“Adding Trazano tyres to our expanding portfolio of leading brands reflects our commitment to delivering products that adhere to international industry standards,” he added.

Al Masaood TBA will carry the RP08, SU320 and SA37 tyre models. RP08, the premium all-season touring performance tyres, boasts of high mileage capacity and high-density sipping to improve traction, especially on wet or slippery highways. Its four wide-longitudinal grooves provide perfect water evacuation whilst its variable pitch tread block design is for low noise generation.

Similarly, SU320 has four longitude grooves combined with wind shoulder sipes to ensure excellent water evacuation and top wet grip performance. This all-season comfort ride tyre is equipped with an advanced compound and innovative tread design for longer mileage and low noise generation.

The SA37 model is the new generation of the asymmetric ultra-high-performance tyre. The product’s silica tech compound helps to enhance wet grip and provide a shorter braking distance. Its strong center rib also guarantees excellent handling on both wet and dry roads and on-center feel.

Adib added: “Al Masaood TBA has actively supported the Abu Dhabi automotive industry by bringing international products to the local market. At Al Masaood, we believe that cost-effective products that cater to the needs of different customers segments without compromising on quality earn customer satisfaction and trust. Our partnership with the Trazano tyre brand reflects our shared commitment to service excellence and customer experience, as well as our common efforts to be at the forefront of innovation in fields of vehicle tyres, batteries, and accessories.”

From high-performance to fuel-efficient tyres and to those specifically crafted for superior comfort and more, Al Masaood TBA’s tyre range includes Bridgestone, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Kumho, Nexen, etc. The durable and dependable brands have been crafted to meet the latest comfort, style, and safety needs of vehicles on the road.

About Al Masaood TBA

The Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories Division (TBA) is part of Al Masaood Group, a highly diversified group of companies and an icon in the UAE’s automotive industry. TBA is the authorised distributor of the complete Bridgestone and Trazano Tyre range for cars, trucks, industrial, agricultural and earth mover vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region.

Al Masaood TBA operates several Bridgestone FirstStop outlets across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. FirstStop is Bridgestone’s Tyre and Auto-Care retail chain, that was first established in Europe in 1994. The Division is also the exclusive distributor of TotalEnergies branded lubricants in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, and has an established a chain of "Rapid Oil Change" centres within its FirstStop outlets to offer services such as tyre change and brake replacement.

The Division was awarded the Gulf Cooperation Council Distributor of the Year by the Bridgestone Corporation on many occasions. Sales and distribution are achieved through an appointed dealer network which is supported by the division's own showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Mussafah. A centralised warehousing and logistics operation ensures that products are always available to the dealers.

