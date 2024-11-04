Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group – one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) for the 25th consecutive year. The highly anticipated event brings together industry leaders, stakeholders, and key players in the energy sector from 4-7 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Al Masaood Group’s participation this year is led by the Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), alongside Al Masaood Motor Tech Services and Al Masaood Industries. Located at stands 3430 and 3530 in Hall 3 at ADNEC, the Group’s presence at ADIPEC 2024 will be its most significant to date, featuring a range of innovative sustainable products and solutions, including advancements in LNG, hydrogen, carbon capture, and water and wastewater treatment, being launched for the first time.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial said: “ADIPEC is always a pivotal event for Al Masaood Group Industrial as we continue to focus on delivering sustainable energy solutions. Our divisions have been working hard on incredible projects that we are excited to showcase while engaging with other industry leaders and innovative brands that will shape the future of energy across sectors.”

Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division’s exhibit will also highlight strategic partnerships with its 12 principal brands, reflecting the Group’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. These collaborations include esteemed names such as KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Chart, Quartz Elec, CIRCOR Schroedahl, TubeFit, PACT, Deep, Hengst, Harris Pye, Santacc, and SNW, each contributing to the division’s comprehensive solutions across the energy sector.

Key innovations to be showcased include engineering and manufacturing solutions for liquefied natural gas storage and liquefaction developed in collaboration with Chart Industries, Inc. PESD, together with Chart, has also developed innovative liquid hydrogen storage solutions. The division will also offer carbon capture and storage technologies as well as comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance solutions in the water and wastewater treatment sector.

Dr. Khursheed Alam, General Manager, Al Masaood PESD, said: “The solutions we are showcasing this year demonstrate our commitment and approach to sustainability and technological innovation. By leveraging international expertise and bringing innovative solutions to our market, we are introducing the latest advancements that meet industry demands and help drive green progress in the energy sector.”

Al Masaood Motor Tech Services, the Principal Key Service Partner for Nidec Power, will also be present at ADIPEC 2024, highlighting its sales and aftersales solutions for alternators and electrical motors serving the Utilities, Oil & Gas and Energy sectors. The company will be joined by Al Masaood Industries showcasing its high-quality manufacturing solutions for the Oil and Gas industry.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, Chart Industries, Inc., Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ - the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

