Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate operating across multiple economic sectors, today announced its partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to roll out a comprehensive Leadership Development Program. The program is specifically designed to provide Al Masaood executives with access to cutting-edge research, valuable knowledge, and a framework to embed Al Masood’s competencies within the workplace.

Given the rapidly changing global business landscape, characterized by shifting markets, and unforeseen challenges and disruptive business models, it is crucial for leaders to adapt and develop competencies that drive sustainable financial growth. During the program, Al Masaood executives will have the opportunity to engage with global thought leaders who will facilitate sessions focused on people and the future.

Meiraj Hussain, Group Head of Corporate Support at Al Masaood Group, said: "We are excited by the great potential and opportunities that will be presented through our collaboration with New York University Abu Dhabi for our upcoming Leadership Development Program.

Our partnership will give our executives access to top quality learning opportunities and the university’s world-class faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, thereby enhancing our leaders' abilities to make a meaningful impact on our organization during a rapidly changing landscape in the world of work. We are confident that this unique and meticulously tailored program will empower our executives and align with our vision of fostering excellence, innovation, and growth within Al Masaood”.

As part of the partnership, NYU Abu Dhabi will ally with executive coaches to ensure seamless integration of learning into the participants' respective areas of work. This integration will enable Al Masaood executives to expand their perspectives on people development and foster highly engaging collaborative teams that consistently produce optimal results.

Sami Mahroum, Director of Executive Education at NYU Abu Dhabi, commented: "NYU Abu Dhabi is delighted to partner with Al Masaood to empower their executives and support their strategic objectives. As a trusted institution with a strong research base and award-winning faculty, including recipients of Nobel prizes, we are renowned thought-leaders in the academic community. Through our state-of-the-art facilities equipped with modern techniques and technology, we aim to create an innovative and immersive environment for executive education sessions. Our standing as a separate degree-granting institution, established through a successful partnership with the Abu Dhabi Emirate, reflects our commitment to excellence in education."

The Leadership Development Program aims to expose Al Masaood executives to a wide range of topics and potential learning opportunities. Collaborating with NYUAD's Office of Executive Education and world-class scholars and subject matter experts, the program will provide a bespoke learning and coaching experience. This focused approach will empower participants to utilize relevant frameworks, actionable knowledge, and creative thinking to strategically impact their teams and enhance organizational dynamics.

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.