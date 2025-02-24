Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CVE) has been awarded the Best Aftersales Service Excellence Award for second consecutive year at the Truck & Fleet Awards 2025 for delivering customer-focused after-sales solutions for commercial vehicles and equipment that ensure fleet reliability, maximise uptime, and drive customer satisfaction.

The award celebrates the division’s forward-thinking approach in introducing tiered service contracts, including the Gold and Platinum levels, which provide customised solutions to minimise downtime and enhance fleet performance. These service packages offer a structured and proactive approach to maintenance, ensuring that clients receive the highest levels of support to keep their fleets running smoothly.

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager, Al Masaood CVE, said: “Receiving the Best Aftersales Service Excellence Award is a testament to our constant pursuit of excellence and innovation. Al Masaood CVE is dedicated to developing customer-centric solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers’ expectations. Our team is constantly upskilling, learning, and adapting, embracing technologies and strategies that drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. We aim to continue on this path with passion and commitment, making our mark in the industry.”

As part of its ongoing pursuit of service excellence, Al Masaood CVE recently completed a major renovation of its M15 Workshop, enhancing its capacity and efficiency in delivering top-tier maintenance and repair services.

Further solidifying its market position, Al Masaood CVE’s strategic partnerships with industry-leading brands such as Averda, Lavajet, Beeah, National Guard and Ministry of Interior underscore the division’s role in supporting large-scale infrastructure and environmental projects. These collaborations highlight CVE’s ability to meet the evolving and complex needs of its customers, ensuring seamless operations and long-term success.

Al Masaood CVE’s commitment to customer success extends beyond aftersales support, as the division continuously invests in innovative technologies, skilled workforce development, and sustainability-driven initiatives. These efforts ensure that clients benefit from reliable, cost-effective solutions that enhance productivity and long-term business growth.

Winning this award cements Al Masaood CVE’s position as an industry leader in aftersales service of commercial vehicles, reinforcing its strategic focus on strengthening customer relationships and implementing initiatives that drive operational excellence.

About Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CVE):

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and aftersales for an extensive range of franchises. It is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, TCM forklifts, Dongfeng Light, Medium & Heavy-duty vehicle range, Diesel Van, Double cabin pick-up, Electric Cargo Van, & Electric Truck together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies to industrial and commercial organisations. Its dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region. Al Masaood CV&E manages state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah, with its brand-new facility in Mussafah M40 offering round-the-clock service assistance.