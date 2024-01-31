Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CV&E), the sole dealer for UD Trucks in Abu Dhabi, recently won the award for Best Dealer in the MEENA region at a UD Trucks MEENA Partnership Conference held in Japan. The conference took place on the sidelines of the UD Trucks Global Conference in Tokyo from November 6 to 9, which saw the participation of over 250 senior executives representing UD Trucks’ authorised dealers worldwide.

The primary objective of the conference was to align UD Trucks operators with the brand’s future plans and product launches, shedding light on the strategic outlook of the trucking industry. Innovation and sustainability emerged as the two key pillars and driving forces for the industry's evolution, with a focus on progressive advancements in telematics, collaborative operating models, and sustainable transportation.

Much like other segments in mobility, the trucking sector is increasingly focusing on service excellence and customer satisfaction in the aftersales market. Al Masaood CV&E, consistently embracing growth and adapting to the needs of the market, has actively adopted this approach over the past several years.

Success stories from across UD Truck’s dealers highlighted at the conference included those from South Africa and Thailand, with Abu Dhabi topping the charts in the MEENA region. The Al Masaood team presented their efforts in acquiring waste management contracts and outperforming competitors. They also announced their mission to upgrade aftersales operations and spare parts offerings. Moreover, Al Masaood CV&E, in collaboration with UD Trucks was able to secure a large stake in the waste management sector.

Further highlighting the dedication and excellence of the Al Masaood CV&E team, was yet another award, presented to a member of the Parts Team. Mohamed Fouda, who has been at Al Masaood for the past 4 years and has generated a substantial increase in parts sales, won the UD MEENA ‘Best Parts Sales Award.’

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager at Al Masaood CV&E said, "We are thrilled to be deemed the best UD Trucks dealer in the region. Seeing our team’s hard work and commitment recognized on a global stage is a testament to us as an organization – always aiming for excellence through innovation and sustainability in the trucking industry. This success reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch solutions to our customers, contributing to service excellence.

Mourad Hedna, President of UD Trucks MEENA said, "We extend our sincere congratulations to Al Masaood CV&E for being recognized as the top UD Trucks importer in the MEENA region. Winning the award for Importer of the Year at the UD Trucks MEENA Conference that took place in Japan is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence, customer-centric approach, and sustainability in the trucking industry. Al Masaood CV&E's achievements, including upgrading workshop and offerings and securing a significant stake in the Western Region’s trucking industry, showcase their dedication to providing top-notch solutions to customers. We are proud to have them as our partner and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to drive the industry forward. This recognition reinforces our shared commitment to service excellence and sets a high standard for the entire UD Trucks global network."

As technology continues to transform the UAE’s commercial market, industry analysts predict that the next five years of growth will be driven by demand for high performance trucks for the logistics, construction, waste management, and specialised long haul transportation sectors. This recent recognition for Al Masaood CV&E elevates the UAE's standing in the global trucking landscape and showcases the nation’s efforts towards encouraging innovation and sustainability within the commercial vehicle sector and its readiness to meet this demand.

About Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CV&E):

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and aftersales for an extensive range of franchises. It is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Unicarriers Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, Dongfeng Heavy-Duty Trucks and TCM forklifts together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies to industrial and commercial organisations. Its dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region. Al Masaood CV&E manages state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah, with its brand-new facility in Mussafah M40 offering round-the-clock service assistance.