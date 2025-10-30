Abu Dhabi: Achieving record customer satisfaction levels in 2025, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region, has exceeded its targets by reaching 106% of its goal, year to date. The strong performance is driven by the company’s VIP ownership experiences and personalised engagement measures that have collectively strengthened customer trust, loyalty, and satisfaction across the brand’s network.

An example of these initiatives is the Al Masaood Confidence Programme, a home-grown initiative by Al Masaood Automobiles, that offers INFINITI customers a unique peace of mind through flexible ownership and aftersales benefits. Customers who purchase a new INFINITI vehicle can exchange their car within 15 days of purchase for another model by paying the difference in value, ensuring complete satisfaction and transparency. The programme also includes up to five years of warranty coverage, roadside assistance, and additional service benefits that extend care well beyond the purchase.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their feedback drives our continuous improvement,” said Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles. “Surpassing our customer satisfaction target reflects the success of our ongoing efforts to enhance the ownership experience. Through initiatives like the Al Masaood Confidence Programme and bespoke engagement for INFINITI owners, we are turning trust into lasting relationships.”

In a market where the UAE’s luxury automotive sector is valued at over USD 4 billion and projected to nearly double by 2030, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to stand out for its commitment to customer care and service innovation. By focusing on transparency, flexibility, and personalisation, the company is redefining what premium ownership means for INFINITI drivers across the capital.

Through sustained excellence and customer-driven initiatives, Al Masaood Automobiles reaffirms its position as one of the UAE’s most trusted automotive partners, where luxury is defined not only by performance, but by the confidence and satisfaction that come with it.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 40 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof.

