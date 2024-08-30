Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has announced a strategic partnership with DSV, a global leader in supply chain solutions. The collaboration aims to significantly expand and improve the distribution of Nissan Genuine Parts to the company’s entire wholesale network through cutting-edge delivery solutions.

This partnership reaffirms Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to customer satisfaction by offering faster, more reliable delivery services, tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. Additionally, the initiative strengthens the widespread availability of genuine Nissan parts in the market, playing a vital role in combating counterfeit products and raising industry safety standards.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our partnership with DSV highlights the synergy between two industry leaders dedicated to providing seamless and convenient customer experiences. With the introduction of express delivery services, we aim to empower our customers to maintain their vehicles in optimal condition, ultimately enhancing road safety. We are also deeply committed to ensuring the widespread availability of genuine Nissan parts in the market while actively combating counterfeit and grey market products to ensure our customers are always informed and have the best parts and services.”

DSV, known for its cutting-edge supply chain solutions, will introduce same-day delivery options using advanced micro transport technology. This includes fully automated operations designed to streamline logistics processes. The combination of DSV’s logistics expertise and Al Masaood Automobiles’ strong market presence will ensure an unparalleled customer experience for customers.

H.E. Khadim Al Daree, Chairman of DSV Solutions, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Al Masaood Automobiles to deliver exceptional service to Nissan customers in Abu Dhabi. Our advanced logistics solutions will guarantee a seamless delivery process for genuine parts, elevating the overall customer journey.”

For more information about Al Masaood Automobiles and the new express delivery options with DSV solutions, customers can visit https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook

About DSV

DSV is a global leader in transport and logistics services, providing end-to-end solutions to businesses worldwide. With a history dating back to 1976, DSV has grown to become the world’s third player in the industry, delivering excellence through a vast network of offices and logistics facilities in more than 80 countries. At DSV, we are committed to offering innovative and sustainable logistics solutions, encompassing air, sea, and road freight, as well as warehousing, distribution, and customs services. Our dedicated teams work relentlessly to meet the unique needs of our clients, ensuring the seamless flow of goods across borders and continents. As part of our unwavering commitment to a greener and more sustainable future, DSV has set an ambitious net-zero goal to achieve by 2050. We are investing in eco-friendly technologies, optimizing our supply chain, and actively reducing our carbon footprint to contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible world. Find more on: www.dsv.com/ae