Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, has announced a strong performance for its Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles (CPOV) business, achieving a 25% year-on-year sales growth this year. The results reflect the team’s success in optimising stock management, strengthening trade-in processes, and enhancing customer trust through quality and transparency.

Over the past two years, the CPOV team has implemented a more agile, data-driven approach, combining smarter resource utilisation, improved vehicle turnaround times, and targeted marketing campaigns. Together, these efforts have translated into measurable performance gains, not only in terms of year-on-year growth in units sold, but also recording a notable increase in profitability.

Globally, the pre-owned vehicle sector continues to expand rapidly. According to Grand View Research, the market was valued at USD 2.02 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.7 trillion by 2030, driven by rising consumer trust in certified programmes, online transaction platforms, and evolving ownership models.

The UAE market remains one of the most dynamic in the region, where the Certified Pre-Owned segment was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to nearly double to USD 12.1 billion by 2033. Around 60% of UAE car buyers now consider pre-owned or certified options, attracted by the assurance of warranties, vehicle inspection programmes, and dealer-backed reliability.

In line with these market trends, Al Masaood Automobiles’ CPOV division has outperformed targets. The team’s success is also reflected in its rising Net Promoter Score (NPS) this year, underscoring growing customer confidence and loyalty.

Every certified vehicle under the Al Masaood Automobiles umbrella undergoes a comprehensive multi-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure it meets the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability.

For example, all certified pre-owned Nissan models are part of the Nissan Intelligent Choice program, which offers a host of benefits including a 12-month or 30,000 KM comprehensive warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance for one year, and a one-time five-day replacement vehicle in case of major issues, among others.

Similarly, all certified pre-owned INFINITI and Renault vehicles go through equivalent programs designed to uphold the OEMs’ global quality standards.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The success of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles business reflects our deep understanding of what today’s customers value most — confidence, convenience, and competitive pricing. Our team has transformed these insights into action through smarter processes and a strong focus on quality. As we close in on the year’s final quarter, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum and exceeding customer expectations.”

Whether it’s a certified Nissan, INFINITI, or Renault, customers experience the same professional service and aftersales support that define Al Masaood Automobiles’ reputation in Abu Dhabi. Each vehicle is reconditioned to manufacturer standards and supported by a seamless ownership journey from trade-in to aftersales, ensuring value beyond the transaction.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 40 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

