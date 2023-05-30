Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, and 2023 Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award recipient, inaugurated the newly-revamped Mussafah-M7 Nissan Parts Centre, in the presence of both Al Masaood Automobile and Nissan Middle East senior management. The facility’s renovation showcases Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience while further enhancing its efforts to delivering top-quality automotive solutions for the capital’s Nissan customers.

The Mussafah-M7 Nissan Parts Centre remodelling was based on the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC), a global Nissan standard that ensures that brand experiences are consistent across all customer-facing facilities and across all touchpoints. The NRC is based on four core pillars: enhanced customer experience, optimised design, seamless service process, and providing an engaging digital ecosystem experience. As such, the Mussafah M7 branch underwent a comprehensive renovation to optimize the storage area and enhance overall efficiency. The newly refurbished facility features state-of-the-art equipment and a streamlined layout, ensuring a seamless experience for customers in their search for genuine Nissan parts, in line with NRC guidelines.

"We are thrilled to unveil the newly-renovated Mussafah Nissan Parts Centre, representing another milestone in our longstanding partnership with Nissan,” said Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles. “Our investment in this facility underscores our commitment to providing a seamless positive customer experience, and convenient access to high-quality Nissan parts and accessories. Through this opening, Al Masaood Automobiles delivers once again on its our customer centricity ethos."

In addition to complying with the Nissan Retail Concept design, the renovated centre is the manifestation of Al Masaood Automobiles’ Falcon 2.0 Strategy – a successful strategy that led to the recent 2023 Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award recognition – and Nissan’s own 2023 strategic targets, both focussing on customer-centricity by ensuring that Nissan customers experience unparalleled service throughout their journey with the brand.

The newly renovated Nissan Parts Centre is located in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah area – M7.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery Centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

