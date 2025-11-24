Dubai, UAE: Al Marwan Developments has signed a strategic partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics to integrate Samsung’s advanced technologies and smart ecosystem solutions into the company’s latest mixed-use projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The agreement was officially signed by Mr. Marwan Al Zaiem, Al Marwan Group Chairman, & Doo Hee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, during a ceremony held in Dubai, in the presence of senior executives from both companies. The partnership marks a major milestone in Al Marwan Developments’ ongoing efforts to adopt innovative, future-ready solutions across its developments.

Mr. Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Developments, commented: “This partnership underscores our vision to redefine modern living and business environments through smart, sustainable design. Collaborating with a global technology leader like Samsung reflects our ongoing commitment to building communities that embrace innovation and provide lasting value to Sharjah’s urban landscape.”

Doo Hee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, added: “At Samsung, innovation is about creating meaningful connections that enhance how people live and work. Our collaboration with Al Marwan Developments brings this vision to life, integrating our ecosystem of smart solutions into one of Sharjah’s most ambitious real estate projects.”

The signing ceremony brought together senior representatives from Al Marwan Developments and Samsung Gulf Electronics, marking the beginning of a strategic relationship aimed at shaping the future of smart infrastructure in the UAE.

The partnership will encompass a series of joint marketing initiatives aimed at advancing innovation, sustainability, and technology-driven living. As part of the collaboration, Samsung will extend its Employee Purchase Program (EPP) to Al Marwan Developments’ employees and clients, providing preferred pricing, exclusive promotions, and special benefits across Samsung’s extensive product portfolio.

Under this agreement, Samsung will serve as the official technology partner for District 11, enabling the creation of a fully connected, energy-efficient, and intelligent environment. Both organizations will work together to integrate AI-powered systems and IoT-enabled smart solutions that elevate comfort, operational efficiency, and sustainable living throughout the development.

District 11 spans 3.5 million square feet and features 11 modern commercial buildings comprising premium office spaces, retail outlets, healthcare and education hubs, and a 368-key hotel. Designed as a comprehensive business ecosystem, the development will deliver advanced facilities and sustainable infrastructure, redefining the future of workplaces and community living in the UAE.

About Al Marwan Developments

Al Marwan Developments is a leading property developer based in Sharjah, known for creating innovative, sustainable, and high-quality developments that enrich the urban landscape and enhance community living. The company is part of Al Marwan Group, one of the UAE’s most established business conglomerates with a diverse portfolio spanning construction, infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, and real estate developments.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, and display solutions, delivering seamless connected experiences through its SmartThings ecosystem. For the latest news, please visit news.samsung.com.