Muscat: OER and Moore Stephens conducted a survey of companies listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange and identified top-performing companies. Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company is among the recipients of the OER Corporate Excellence Awards 2023, which took place on November 8th and was hosted by His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatek Al Said. Ahmed Bakhit Al Shanfari, Division Head – Marketing and Business Development, accepted the award on behalf of Al Maha.