Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Khoory Hotels, part of the Al Khoory Group’s hospitality division, has announced the official opening of their latest 4-star property, Al Khoory Courtyard Hotel. Centrally located on Al Waha Street, off Sheikh Zayed Road, the property delivers a blend of quality accommodation, facilities and amenities twinned with exceptional value.

Conveniently located in a central location, the Al Khoory Courtyard Hotel provides easy access to Dubai International Airport. For families, the location is close to a myriad of attractions in Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, while business travellers will enjoy the short distances to hubs such as Business Bay and the forthcoming District 2020.

The hotel comprises 158 rooms categorised into eight configurations, ranging from the superior and deluxe rooms to the premium and Courtyard suites. Guests can choose from four distinctive dining experiences, including the authentic Al Baha Levantine Restaurant. Guests can relax in the spa and rooftop infinity pool or explore the many attractions and shopping destinations on the hotel’s doorstep.

Mr Jeff Isaacs, Hotel Manager, Al Khoory Courtyard Hotel, said: “Al Khoory Hotels has seen incredible growth in recent years thanks to our strategic position in business and leisure hubs throughout Dubai. Each of our properties offers unrivalled connectivity, and the Courtyard Hotel is no exception.

“Guests to the new property will have access to world-class amenities and excellent F&B outlets, emphasising quality at unbeatable value. Our popularity and growth as a company are in recognition of our superior service, with business travellers, leisure visitors and families returning year after year.”

The hotel is Shariah-compliant, and all rooms are non-smoking with connecting room facilities available, making the Courtyard the ideal choice for families. The management team has also focused on adopting local traditions of hospitality to capitalise on the family-centric offering.

Rooms feature complimentary Wi-Fi, a 43-inch interactive HD TV and a state-of-the-art guest room management system, enabling guests to set the lighting and A/C of the room and create a relaxed atmosphere as per their mood, adding to the overall experience.

When it comes to leisure facilities, in addition to the rooftop infinity pool, the hotel has a fully equipped gym, @Calories, while separate male and female sauna, steam, massage and therapy rooms, part of Yasmine Spa, allow guests to relax and rejuvenate. The Little Bees Kids Club and children’s fountain for younger guests ensures the whole family remains entertained.

Thanks to the property’s central location, guests enjoy unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline, including the world-famous Burj Khalifa from the rooftop infinity pool and view-facing rooms and suites.

Al Khoory Courtyard has a range of restaurant options. Al Baha Restaurant, inspired by the warm and rich culture of Arabia, serves a range of hot and cold mezze, grills, manakeesh and Levantine food. In addition, Spices international all-day dining serves a multitude of international and Indian cuisines, focusing on the family. The lobby café and Shalal Café & Lounge are available for lighter bites and drinks throughout the day.

“We have taken the conscious decision to guarantee families feel at home at the Courtyard Hotel by ensuring all rooms are smoke-free, adding extensive kids’ menus to our restaurants, and providing babysitting facilities, allowing families to stay with us and enjoy everything Dubai has to offer, worry-free,” said Mr Hamed Mohamed Tayeb Mohamed Khoory - Director of Al Khoory Group.

The hotel also provides a complimentary business centre, and the property’s location acts as a hub to access DIFC, the Dubai World Trade Centre, and District 2020, allowing for a mixture of business and leisure.

To celebrate the opening of the Al Khoory Courtyard Hotel, when guests book one night, they can enjoy a special 50% discount off the second night. If booking two rooms, guests can enjoy a 50% discount on the second room rate; T&Cs apply*.

Visit Al Khoory Courtyard now or book the offer directly through https://alkhooryhotels.com/courtyard.

Email: reservations@alkhooryhotels.com

*Terms and conditions

The offer is subject to availability and available for all room types

The offer excludes the Tourism dirham fee of AED 15 per room per night

The offer cannot be combined with any other existing offer

Applicable on new bookings only

The offer has to be used for same or consecutive day bookings

The offer is limited to 5 consecutive stay days

The offer is available until 15 September

For more information about Al Khoory Hotels, please visit http://www.alkhoory-group.com/contents.php?ctype=Hospitality.

About Al Khoory Group

Al Khoory Group is a conglomerate with diversified arms in the business arenas of real estate, automobile, equipment trading and servicing, hospitality, assemble water pumps, electric control panels, waste disposal bins and chutes, fire and safety equipment, and electric generators. The group has established a presence throughout the UAE and Oman.

About Al Khoory Hotels

Al Khoory Group has a rapidly growing portfolio of hotels catering to the diverse needs of guests. Now with seven properties in full operation.

The current portfolio includes the 144-key Al Khoory Hotel Apartments and the 227-key four-star Al Khoory Atrium Hotel in Al Barsha; the three-star, 221-key Al Khoory Executive Hotel in Al Wasl; the two-star, 69-key Bur Dubai-located Al Khoory Inn, the three-star, 92-key Urban Al Khoory in Al Quoz; and the four-star Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel which features 279 keys and is less than 5km from Dubai International Airport.

Built around the concept of providing memorable family vacations, Al Khoory Hotels offer a fresh level of refined living environments of comfort, safety, and privacy. All suites, rooms and apartments are non-smoking, air-conditioned, children friendly and feature convenient and complimentary amenities. They are also equipped with the latest technological designs, such as LCD flat-screen TVs with a wide selection of over 50 channels and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity; they also comprise trendy household electronics, ensuite bathrooms with walk-in showers and bathtubs and lavish bathroom amenities.

All our hotels are built-in prime locations that grant immediate access to a myriad of business and financial institutions and are close to renowned entertainment spots, shopping malls, international restaurants, and other destinations unique to Dubai.

