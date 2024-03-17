Kuwait: Deliveroo has announced an exclusive partnership with Al-Khaldiya Co-op, allowing customers to shop for their favorite grocery, food and consumer products from the co-op only on Deliveroo.

“Al-Khaldiya Co-op team is thrilled to be partnering with Deliveroo,” said Abdullah Al Jeeran, the Chairman at Al-Khaldiya Co-op. “Through this exclusive partnership, we aim to enhance our customers' shopping experience by providing swift and convenient home delivery of their preferred groceries and food and consumer essentials.”

“We are excited to partner with Al-Khaldiya Co-op, a partnership that highlights our commitment to broadening our on-demand grocery offerings and to catering to evolving customer demands,” said Hussain Al Kadi, the Head of Sales & Business Development at Deliveroo Kuwait. He highlighted the popularity of Al-Khaldiya Co-op for its diverse selection and emphasized Deliveroo's commitment to simplifying and enhancing digital grocery shopping experiences.

With a wide variety of grocery products available, Deliveroo is here to deliver the groceries customers need in a fraction of the time it would take to visit a grocery store.

Since its launch, Deliveroo has set itself apart with its unbeatable customer service, a wide selection of global & local restaurants and groceries, and consistently reliable delivery. To shop at Al-Khaldiya Co-op through Deliveroo, customers can simply search for Al-Khaldiya Co-op under the “Grocery” tab in the app.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.