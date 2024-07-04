Dubai, UAE: Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Women’s Association to drive healthcare innovation and support new initiatives that prioritize patient care, in alignment with Dubai Health's patient-first promise.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Dubai Health’s ongoing commitment to serve the community through collaborative partnerships that have the power to drive healthcare innovation and enhance patient care for all. As part of the MoU, Al Jalila Foundation and Dubai Women’s Association will work hand in hand to develop initiatives to bolster support for patients and develop specific programs for financial and emotional care.

Defining the highest standards of patient care will be a foundation of the partnership with both organizations leveraging knowledge exchange and working together to drive efficiencies. The collaborative efforts underpin Dubai Health’s commitment to sharing best practices and ultimately fostering a health ecosystem that supports patients through enhanced care and experiences.

Dubai Health is Dubai’s first integrated academic health system where care, learning, discovery, and giving come together to advance health for humanity. The agreement aligns with Dubai Health’s commitment to advancing charitable, humanitarian work and innovation in the healthcare field in Dubai.