Muscat – Al Hashar Automotive proudly unveiled its new Nissan and INFINITI facility located in Al Azaiba on Al Maaridh Street, marking a significant milestone for Al Hashar Group and the official launch of the Nissan and INFINITI brands in Oman. The grand opening was held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth, who inaugurated the showroom in a distinguished ceremony attended by dignitaries, senior government officials and senior executives from Nissan Middle East and INFINITI Middle East.

The celebration showcased Al Hashar Automotive’s commitment to elevating customer experiences in Oman while introducing the globally renowned Nissan and INFINITI brands to the Sultanate. The evening commenced with a spectacular 3D mapping show projected onto the showroom facade, culminating in a dazzling display of lights highlighting the Nissan and INFINITI spaces. The ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the doors to the state-of-the-art facility, followed by an exclusive tour of the showroom.

Sheikh Al-Muhannad Al Hashar, Chairman of Al Hashar Group, commented on this momentous occasion, highlighting the significance of launching the Nissan and INFINITI brands alongside the new facility in Al Hashar Automotive’s journey, saying, “We are deeply honored by the presence of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, esteemed dignitaries, senior government officials, and our valued partners from Nissan and INFINITI at this landmark event. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Al Hashar Automotive as the official distributor for Nissan and INFINITI in Oman.”

“This launch underscores our unwavering commitment to transforming the automotive landscape in the Sultanate by providing exceptional care to both our loyal and new customers. Our state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering premium experiences, and we eagerly anticipate the opening of more facilities across Oman in the near future, bringing these world-class services even closer to our valued customers.”

The introduction of Nissan and INFINITI brands back into Oman’s automotive landscape represents a transformative moment for the sector. These iconic brands bring with them a legacy of innovation, reliability, and premium quality that resonates with both global and local customers. With a focus on offering vehicles that cater to diverse customer needs, from cutting-edge performance models to versatile family-friendly options, Nissan and INFINITI are set to redefine driving experiences in Oman. Moreover, Al Hashar Automotive’s strategic partnership with Nissan and INFINITI underscores its commitment to delivering value and enhancing the automotive sector in the Sultanate.

Spanning 1,700 square meters, the Nissan showroom redefines customer engagement through modern craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Guests are greeted by a dramatic brand feature vehicle upon entry, which sets the tone for a unique Nissan environment. The showroom features an expansive display space, including a dedicated elevated platform for NISMO, creating an impressive visual impact.

At the heart of the showroom lies a central customer lounge. This relaxing space is complemented by a coffee bar, enhancing the overall visitor experience. Adding to the showroom’s appeal is a dedicated area for merchandising and accessories, where customers can personalize their vehicles with the latest Nissan accessories and browse branded items. The vehicle delivery experience is equally memorable, with three open and visible delivery spaces strategically designed for unveiling new vehicles to their owners.

Adjacent to the Nissan showroom, the INFINITI facility exudes sophistication and embodies the brand’s DNA. The showroom, complete with luxury Valet service for INFINITI customers, showcases a harmonious blend of innovation and luxury.

The design emphasizes openness and hospitality, creating an environment that seamlessly integrates with the outdoors. Its expansive horizontal roofline and the large clear “Window to INFINITI” evoke a sense of elegance and modernity, providing an uninterrupted view to the Gallery vehicles while creating seamless boundaries between the inside of the building with the outside. The open floor plan, enhanced by indirect lighting, provides a calming atmosphere. The dedicated delivery space ensures that every vehicle handover is a memorable moment for customers.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA & CIS - Nissan, INFINITI, commented on this milestone. “The inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility for Nissan and INFINITI marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s journey in Oman, underscoring our unwavering commitment to this dynamic market. Our partnership with Al Hashar Automotive, founded on shared values of excellence and innovation, ensures that customers will enjoy unparalleled service and access to diverse model lineups, including the all-new Nissan Patrol and the all-new INFINITI QX80. This launch is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding ownership experiences and deepening our connection with the people of Oman.”

The launch of the Nissan and INFINITI brands and their respective showrooms by Al Hashar Automotive sets a new benchmark for automotive retail in Oman, combining innovation, design, and customer-first principles. Both showrooms are now open to the public, welcoming visitors to explore and experience the best of Nissan and INFINITI.

About Al Hashar Group

Al Hashar Automotive, the authorized official distributor of Nissan and INFINITI Vehicles in Oman, is part of the Al Hashar Group, which stands as one of the first corporations established during the Renaissance of the Sultanate of Oman. Its expansive portfolio ranges from the sales and servicing of prestigious automotive brands to mainstream brands as well as medium and heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the group is involved in the sales of construction equipment, tyres, lubricants, car rental and leasing, electronics and appliances, hospitality, general contracting and engineering consultancy. Situated in the heart of Muscat, Oman, the Al Hashar Group’s headquarters presides over Al Maaridh Street.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan AMI. You can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information can be found at https://www.infiniti-me.com/

You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

