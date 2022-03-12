Al Haramain Group has invested more than Dh1 billion in the UAE economy so far;

Al Haramain Group of Companies, which produces Oriental and Western perfumes, fragrances, cosmetics and personal care products, has invested more than Dh1 billion in the UAE economy and plans to invest more as it expands its business into different countries.

Al Haramain Group, which traces its roots to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia in the 1960s, has grown from strength to strength since its establishment of Al Haramain Perfumes in 1970. With a workforce of 3,000 professionals working in 100 showrooms in 12 countries including 1,200 deployed in three factories in the UAE, the company produces 1,300 types of perfumes and cosmetics products that are marketed and sold in 65 countries.

“Last year, we exported goods in 3,600 containers out of the UAE to 65 export destinations in 2021 – a year when new variations of the Coronavirus disrupted global business,” Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group of Companies and Chairman of NRB Bank, says. “Our strong performance during COVID-19 pandemic reflects our inherent strength and resilience as well as our prudent management that helped us not only navigate out of the crisis, but also helped us to grow during these challenging times.

“We are a UAE-based company and have invested more than Dh1 billion in the UAE economy over the last 40 years. As our business grows, we are now looking forward towards a strong year of growth ahead. We have acquired more land in Ajman Industrial Area for expanding our manufacturing plant, adjacent to our corporate headquarters.”

Mr Mahtabur Rahman, who hails from Bangladesh, is also the President of Bangladesh Business Council in Dubai, President of the Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) Commercially Important Persons (CIP) Association (NRBCIP Association) – a global platform of Bangladeshi High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) who have been investing in Bangladesh.

Mr Mahtabur Rahman is one of thousands of Non-Resident Bangladeshi nationals who collectively own more than 75,000 businesses in the UAE and employ more than 225,000 people – making them one of the largest business communities in the UAE. He is the first Non-Resident Bangladeshi to have been awarded a UAE Gold Visa in July 2019.

“I thank His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Presdent, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their visionary leadership that makes the UAE a land of opportunity not only for the UAE nationals but for nationals of more than 200 countries who call the UAE their home,” he said.

“We have always maintained our firm belief in the UAE economy and the country’s leadership. Today, we have been rewarded for our belief, conviction and resolve.”

Al Haramain Group, which has diversified business interests in perfumes, tea, banking, education, healthcare and hospitality sectors, currently owns more than 20 business establishments across the GCC, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, United States and other countries with more than 100 branches directly employing more than 1,000 professionals and employees.

Al Haramain Group was established as a small business in the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia in 1970. The company entered UAE market in 1981. Later it shifted its operations and head office to the UAE.

The family hails from the north eastern Sylhet district of Bangladesh and currently owns Al Haramain Hospital Pvt Ltd – the largest healthcare facility in Sylhet – spreading across an area of 120,000 square feet to provide better healthcare services to the needy.

