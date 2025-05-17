Advanced mechanical upgrades for ultimate performance and comfort

Exclusive 1-year warranty extension for Huayra Roadster customers

Dubai, UAE – Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Pagani Automobili S.P.A. in the UAE, is proud to announce the introduction of the Tempesta Package to esteemed customers in the Emirates, an exceptional upgrade that embodies the very essence of automotive craftsmanship, technology, and performance. This exclusive package is now available to customers and enthusiasts in the UAE, pushing the boundaries of extraordinary models such as the Huayra Coupe and Roadster as well as the Huayra BC Coupe and Roadster to new heights.

Pagani Automobili has long been synonymous with cutting-edge design and groundbreaking engineering, and the introduction of the Huayra Tempesta Package continues this tradition of excellence.

Unmatched bodywork upgrades

The Tempesta Package bodywork represents a substantial leap in advanced technical and aerodynamic solutions developed from the Huayra Roadster BC and Huayra R. The new body elements increase the car's downforce, while keeping a reduced drag reaching the perfect balance.

On the surface, the upgrade Tempesta Package bodywork gives the Huayra and Huayra BC an even more aggressive and unique style with an effective contribution to bring the car to the extreme of performance.

Front Splitter and Lateral Flicks: Redesigned with input from the Huayra R’s aerodynamic studies, the new front splitter optimises air extraction and balances the rear wing, providing better airflow through the front radiators and increasing heat exchange efficiency.

Redesigned with input from the Huayra R’s aerodynamic studies, the new front splitter optimises air extraction and balances the rear wing, providing better airflow through the front radiators and increasing heat exchange efficiency. Air Scoop, Rear Wing, and Stabilizing Fin: A new central air scoop intake with an interior conveyor, a rear wing and a unique stabilising “shark fin” . The new central air intake also improves the cooling of the engine oil to achieve maximum aerodynamic efficiency

A new central air scoop intake with an interior conveyor, and a unique stabilising . The new central air intake also improves the cooling of the engine oil to achieve maximum aerodynamic efficiency Rear Bonnet Conveyor: The air intake conveyor has been designed to allow a more effective distribution of the internal pressures of the rear bonnet duct and provide cooler airflow to the engine, reaching the maximum performance.

The air intake conveyor has been designed to allow a more effective distribution of the internal pressures of the rear bonnet duct and provide cooler airflow to the engine, reaching the maximum performance. Rear Wing: The rear wing is positioned towards the car's rear to optimise balance by improving pressure over the rear axle. Its shark fin design reduces air turbulence, ensuring smoother airflow and enhancing aerodynamic performance and stability at high speeds.

The rear wing is positioned towards the car's rear to optimise balance by improving pressure over the rear axle. Its shark fin design reduces air turbulence, ensuring smoother airflow and enhancing aerodynamic performance and stability at high speeds. Aero Taillights Cover: Aerodynamic cleanliness is essential in every single element, and intense work has been done on details to optimize the aerodynamic load. The tail light covers of the Tempesta Package have been designed to reduce the drag generated by the airflow, extending the laminar boundary layer over the bonnet.

Aerodynamic cleanliness is essential in every single element, and intense work has been done on details to optimize the aerodynamic load. The tail light covers of the Tempesta Package have been designed to reduce the drag generated by the airflow, extending the laminar boundary layer over the bonnet. Rear Bumper: The Tempesta Package includes two additional lateral extractors mounted on the rear diffuser, along with two auxiliary tailpipes that help expel exhaust gases through the diffuser. These upgrades improve rear aerodynamic downforce and enhance the car's engine efficiency, while also amplifying the exhaust sound for a more thrilling driving experience.

Mechanical Upgrades for Ultimate Performance

Beyond aesthetics, the Tempesta Package includes significant mechanical upgrades that enhance performance, stability, and safety.

Suspension System: An advanced suspension system that enhances power transfer, reducing dive and sway during braking, allowing the driver to brake later in corners. It integrates electronically controlled active shock absorbers , which are interconnected and enable the front suspension to automatically adjust ride height.

An advanced suspension system that enhances power transfer, reducing dive and sway during braking, allowing the driver to brake later in corners. It integrates , which are interconnected and enable the front suspension to automatically adjust ride height. Super Soft Mode: The active suspension system introduces a “super soft” mode for enhanced comfort, perfect for bumpy roads, ensuring that the Huayra can be enjoyed in various driving conditions without sacrificing comfort.

The active suspension system introduces a for enhanced comfort, perfect for bumpy roads, ensuring that the Huayra can be enjoyed in various driving conditions without sacrificing comfort. Six-Exhaust System: A new titanium six-exhaust pipe system not only amplifies the distinctive roar of the twelve-cylinder engine but also enhances aerodynamics through the blown diffuser principle, generating further downforce.

A new not only amplifies the distinctive roar of the but also enhances aerodynamics through the blown diffuser principle, generating further downforce. Wheels & Tyres: The new forged rims wheels and Pirelli Trofeo R tyres are designed for the ultimate balance of grip, performance, and safety.

Pagani offers a 1-year Warranty Extension with the Tempesta Package, ensuring that owners continue to enjoy the unmatched luxury and performance of their Huayra vehicles.

The Tempesta Package is a true reflection of Pagani’s unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of automotive innovation. It is a perfect blend of technology, art, and performance, bringing the Huayra and Huayra BC to an entirely new level of excellence.

For more information on the Pagani Huayra Tempesta Package and its availability, please email info@pagani-uae.com for inquiries.

