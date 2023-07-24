Dubai, UAE: Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, today announced the launch of the Emirates’ first of a kind “pop-up” automotive showroom concept to mark the highly anticipated debut of Chinese automobile manufacturer, Exeed Automobile Company’s (EXEED), premium range of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country.

A state-of-the-art showroom at the heart of the iconic Al Ghurair Centre, the pop-up transcends traditional automotive in-mall pop-ups introducing a concept befitting of Dubai, the “City of Firsts”, and Al Ghurair Investment’s legacy as a pioneer and innovator. Beyond amplifying consumer choice in the premium SUV segment, EXEED’s debut is testament to Al Ghurair Investment’s relentlessness in introducing new brands and technologies to the local market as well as their long-standing commitment to enhancing customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, John Iossifidis, Group CEO, Al Ghurair Investment, said: “We are delighted to commemorate EXEED’s debut with our new pop-up showroom concept. Through this launch, we are proud to continue the pioneering legacy of Al Ghurair, bringing forth brands whose passion for innovation and discovery align with our own. Our customers remain at the heart of all we do, and it brings me great pleasure to reveal EXEED in this manner - for what we hope stands out as a memorable experience. As we accelerate our pursuit of better, we do so with a future-focused mindset and an innate understanding of the evolving needs of our customers, after all they were born for more.”

Through the unique showroom, Al Ghurair Investment offers visitors the chance to view the vehicles, book a test drive, and purchase their vehicle of choice from a selection of three models including the LX, VX, and TX.

Mohammed Maktari, General Manager, Al Ghurair Auto, said: “This launch has been highly anticipated, and we are pleased with the successful opening of this unique showroom and its alignment with EXEED as a premium brand. Our commitment goes beyond bringing luxury innovative products to the local market; as the automotive industry evolves, it is vital that we explore not only emerging technologies but also introducing said products through immersive experiences that elevate customer journeys.”

In March 2023, Al Ghurair Investment announced a strategic partnership with Chinese automobile manufacturer, Exceed Automobile Company (EXEED), to debut their premium range of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) across the United Arab Emirates. The partnership aims to accelerate Al Ghurair Investment’s pursuit of sustainable excellence, driven by innovation and technology.

Following its presence across the GCC in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, EXEED, with Al Ghurair Investment as the exclusive distributor, is expected to open its first showroom in the UAE in 2023 with prime positioning on Etihad Road, with further opportunities being explored in Abu Dhabi, as well as plans for an additional showroom in Dubai in the pipeline.

​​​​​​About EXEED:

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and other European automobile concerns, take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by a Chinese company together with Jaguar Land Rover.

With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

For more information, please visit: www.exeed-uae.com

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

