Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jenan, a brand rooted in the rich heritage of Al Ghurair Foods,, has launched a refreshed brand identity and packaging in line with its commitment to consumers’ preferences for homegrown foods and sustainable practices.

The new brand identity is not just a visual makeover, and it underlines the philosophy of ‘FOOD MADE GOOD’ by delivering high-quality, nutritious, and sustainably sourced food. It is also part of Al Ghurair Foods’ commitment to putting consumers first by catering to their diverse palates.

Emile Douaihy, CEO of Al Ghurair Foods – Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), said: “This rebranding goes beyond a new look; it’s about redefining what our brand stands for and ensuring that every product we offer brings joy and satisfaction to every family.”

“Our new identity underlines our commitment to enrich everyday moments with wholesome food that is locally sourced, ensuring that every Jenan product contributes to a healthier lifestyle and a healthier planet, thanks to our focus on local production and sustainable practices,” he added.

The consumers in the UAE are consciously and increasingly opting for locally made food and are driving demand for homegrown brands. They are actively seeking fresher and more sustainably sourced food, boosting the demand for locally produced goods.

Aligned with the UAE's ‘Made in the Emirates' initiative, Jenan is committed to local production and sustainability. It supports the UAE's National Strategy for Food Security by focussing on the environmental impact associated with food production and transportation. The strategy includes promoting local production and enhancing food safety, with the ultimate goal of positioning the UAE at the top of the Global Food Security Index by 2051.

Jenan is well known for its nutrient rich eggs that are sourced fresh daily from the UAE’s largest poultry farm and its high-quality whole wheat flours, freshly milled in the National flour mills of the UAE.

Recently, the business diversified its portfolio into wholesome oats, pasta made from the finest durum wheat and heart-healthy Sunflower and vegetable oils ensuring the highest nutritional value.

As a regional leader in the food industry, Al Ghurair Foods is the food production and manufacturing arm of Al Ghurair, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses. Its portfolio includes a broad range of branded, private label and bulk products, catering to diverse businesses and retailers, including flour, semolina, oats, eggs, and animal nutrition.

-Ends-

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

Editor’s note: For media enquiries, please contact: media@al-ghurair.com