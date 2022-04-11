Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Toyota, the exclusive Toyota distributor in the UAE, is shaking up the lifestyle pickup segment once again with the introduction of a GR SPORT version of the Toyota Hilux. Known for its ability to handle all kinds of tough terrain – including the North Pole, South Pole and the Dakar Rally – the world’s toughest pick up has been the go-to vehicle in the market for a powerful workhorse and now comes in a new GR SPORT version.

Andy Barratt, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota said, “For over 60 years, Toyota has pushed the limits of its cars and people in motorsports to build ever-better cars. The GR series embodies this philosophy with pure sports cars that incorporate knowledge and technology forged in competition to deliver heart-pumping excitement and supreme fun for drivers on any terrain. Now, we are bringing the GR Sport to one of the strongest players in the lifestyle pick-up segment, adding chassis and suspension tuning to tackle the most extreme off-road conditions. We are confident that this vehicle will exceed the expectations of those who have waited for it for so long.”

With special features throughout, the Hilux GR SPORT is distinguished by an athletic look, which includes a three-dimensional trademarked front grille and specially designed front bumper to significantly strengthen its impressive presence as well as LED headlamp. With a beefy skid plate, wide arch extensions to fit the large 18-inch alloy wheels and tyres, as well as unique door handle and tailgate designs, the Hilux GR SPORT is a sight to behold both on and off the road.

What’s more, the Hilux GR SPORTpacks a proven 4.0-litre V6 engine. With switchable four-wheel drive, choice of ECO or Power mode and super intelligent six speed automatic transmission and sequential shiftmatic transmission, the performance excels on any terrain, with particular focus during development on the suspension design which enhances both ride comfort and handling. New front and rear shock absorbers and an improved leaf spring design as well as new bushings combined with the latest genera-tion Vehicle Stability Control system, ensure class-leading dynamics wherever life may take you.

Inside the vehicle, the design is just as impressive as its performance, with the muscular black interior across five seats and comes with a new multi-information display and 8.0-inch centre console infotain-ment unit, with the latest suite of software and graphics enhancement plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and wireless phone charger. GR touches can be seen throughout with a distinctive GR logo steering wheel, GR design dashboard, leather seats with GR logo as well as GR logo smart key and GR logo push start button.

The rear of the Hilux GR SPORTcomes with rear bed-liner as standard as well as a rear-view camera, parking sensors, parking support clearance sonar, LED rear combination lamps and on-board air compressor.

The new GR SPORT Hilux’s chassis and suspension have an ability to tackle the most extreme off-road conditions. It reaps the benefits of suspension and steering revisions and the availability of a new, automatic limited-slip differential that improve its on-road ride and handling and its off-road controllability. The downhill assist control system helps the vehicle maintain a constant low speed of about 3 mph when descending a steep hill. The downhill assist feature functions without brake pedal operation. Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) detects when one or more wheels have lost traction and automatically applies the brakes to the wheel with no traction, allowing it to send power to the wheel with traction, as well as Hill Start Assist for improved traction.

The Hilux GR SPORT offers best-in-class capability at an unbeatable rate - customers can visit any Al-Futtaim Toyota dealership in the UAE and drive away in the new 2022 Hilux GR SPORT starting from AED154,500.

