Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Toyota, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, has launched Fleemo™ by Toyota, a dynamic fleet management solution for their commercial customers in the UAE. Fleemo™ by Toyota supports the real time monitoring of fleets on a comprehensive dashboard and helps users optimise dispatched deliveries from their laptops and mobiles.

Fleemo™ is supported by Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East (TTCME), and can be installed in any vehicle of any brand. As a first step, Al Futtaim Toyota will roll out Fleemo™ with the Toyota LiteAce compact Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director Fleet Strategy at Al-Futtaim Automotive said: “Based on Toyota’s famed cornerstones of quality, durability and reliability, we are thrilled to launch Fleemo™, a one-stop cloud-based fleet management system that facilitates agile and cost-competitive transportation. Having an optimal analysis of driving behaviour, petrol consumption, route selection, maintenance schedules and more will reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of every vehicle equipped with the Fleemo™ solution. With its initial rollout through the Toyota LiteAce, we are confident that Fleemo™ will become an essential part of fleet management operations across the UAE.”

Offering a deep data service to monitor the health and performance of vehicles, Fleemo™ facilitates enhanced visibility across a wide range of information, from vehicle locations, driver behaviour, trip history and incident location records to dispatch planning, delivery navigation and real-time delivery management.

Featuring a simple dashboard that supports daily operations for fleet owners by visualising the current status of fleets, Fleemo™ provides a comprehensive overview of processed data such as device telemetry, fleet administration, and manager and driver data. Through the help of a simple app, users can monitor the available vehicles and upcoming maintenance status, get deep insight into their fleets’ fuel usage and mileage, assess the impact of events by analysing driving behaviour tendencies, track delivery status through order completion, and check the rate of vehicle utilisation for more efficient delivery management.

Optimising the LiteAce

With a clear focus on last-mile deliveries, fleet optimisation, and maximising efficiencies, Fleemo™ is a dynamic fit for the Toyota LiteAce, which caters to a wide range of customers, including fleet businesses in need of compact commercial vehicles and last-mile delivery service providers in the UAE’s flourishing e-commerce market.

With a four-speed automatic transmission, 750-kg payload, 3.4 m3 of load space, and sliding doors on both sides, the Toyota LiteAce offers outstanding loading capacity and comfort, along with practical and reliable performance. This capability will be further enhanced through the use of Fleemo™, enabling Al-Futtaim Toyota to take the lead in a segment where demand is skyrocketing as the UAE consolidates its position as a global hub of commerce and logistics.

Multiple other features of Fleemo™ will also help boost its deployment for the Toyota LiteAce and vehicles in similar categories. Fleemo™ supports Android and iOS applications for driver navigation and e-signature for delivery proof, and allows drivers to easily navigate to the next waypoint as mathematical optimisations calculate the most efficient delivery route automatically.

The system requires essential data input before onboarding, such as the driver and fleet manager details and vehicle information, after which all necessary data is displayed in the tab of vehicles for both drivers and managers.

One of the most integral parts of Fleemo™ is its dispatch planning capabilities, where the system generates plans on the web application that is sent to drivers to monitor and navigate to the next waypoint. Fleemo™ also supports multiple driver assignments, a feature especially beneficial for fleet operators who might assign the same vehicle to multiple drivers. The feature helps other use cases, such as corporate car-sharing, which enhance vehicle utilisation for companies.

The wide range of industry-leading features make Fleemo™ an essential choice among the UAE’s commercial vehicle users – ideally suited for a diverse catalogue of sectors ranging from leasing companies providing services to large MNCs, courier companies and retailers, corporate fleets and SMEs.

