Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Health, the healthcare division of Al-Futtaim Group, has announced a strategic partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), a division of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to bolster opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Dubai.

The agreement underscores Al-Futtaim’s commitment to supporting local businesses, while contributing to creating inclusive and equitable healthcare services in line with the UAE’s long-term vision for healthcare.

The cooperation aims at expanding market access by providing SMEs with broader tender opportunities within Al-Futtaim Health, facilitating their growth and expansion.

Al-Futtaim Health will list SME members as suppliers and create opportunities for their inclusion in procurement processes. Additionally, the SMEs will receive discounted rates for facilities such as retail spaces and exhibition halls to enhance visibility and operations.

The partnership will streamline tender processes, simplifying procurement for Al-Futtaim Health while supporting SMEs in meeting required standards. It also contributes to fostering long-term relationships between Al-Futtaim Health and SME suppliers.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Haider Al Enzi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Health, said: “This collaboration with Dubai SME marks a significant step towards strengthening the SME ecosystem in Dubai. We are dedicated to supporting the growth of local businesses and believe this partnership will create valuable opportunities for both SMEs and Al-Futtaim Health.”

Abdul Baset Mohammed Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said: “The collaboration between Dubai SME and Al-Futtaim Health marks a significant milestone in enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s SME sector. By providing an ecosystem that encourages innovation and streamlines access to private sector opportunities, we are reaffirming our commitment to making Dubai a global hub for entrepreneurial excellence.”

This agreement aligns with Dubai’s vision to empower SMEs and enhance their contribution to the local economy. Al-Futtaim Health is committed to playing a vital role in fostering a thriving and sustainable business environment in Dubai.

About Al-Futtaim Health:

Al-Futtaim Health is a leading healthcare provider in Dubai, dedicated to delivering world-class, patient-centered care. As part of the Al-Futtaim Group, we bring a legacy of trust, innovation, and excellence to the healthcare sector.

Our network includes 11 HealthHub Clinics across Dubai, offering multi-specialty medical services, a state-of-the-art day surgery center, and Lutetia Clinic, our premium aesthetic and wellness clinic. With a focus on accessibility, technology-driven healthcare, and preventive medicine, we are committed to enhancing community well-being.

For more information, visit www.healthhubalfuttaim.com.