Revenues:

Q1’2023 Company delivered 1.408 billion SR, which is incremental of 112.8 million SR compared to Q1’2022. (+8.7% growth).

The key growth factors were increase in sales activities and strong focus on Own brands, Instore Operations and multi-channel.

In comparison to Q4’2022, revenue were lower by -3.5%. This is due to seasonality activities trend in Q4’2022.

Gross Profit:

Q1’2023 Company delivered 535 million SR, which is incremental of 40.8 million SR compared to Q1’2022 (+8.3% growth).

The key growth factors were revenue performance and improvement in sales mix with Own brands and Omni-channel.

In comparison to Q4’2022, Gross Profit grew by 0.2% that is incremental 1.3 million SR. Additionally, Gross Margin improved 140bps.

Operating profit:

Q1’2023 company delivered 115 million SR (8.2% margin), which is incremental of 44.2 million SR compared to Q1’2022 (+62.6% in value and 270bps margin growth).

The key growth factors were revenue performance, Gross profit enhancement focus and S&D expenses control discipline. Operating Income growth remains a strong focus for the company.

In comparison to Q4’2022, Operating profit was lower by -40bps on margin and -8.1% in value. This is mainly due to seasonality activities planning and campaigns in Q4’2022.

Net Profit:

Q1’2023 company delivered 76.25 million SR (5.4% margin), which is lower by 10.8 million SR compared to Q1’2022 (-12.5% in value and -70bps in margin).

The key factor for decrease indicated above were 38.1 million SR effect of gains of derivative swap contracts in Q1’2022.

On a comparable basis excluding swap derivatives gains, the Q1’2023 net profit increased by 29.3 million, in comparison to Q1’2022.

Founded in 1993 in the city of Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Al-Dawaa is one of the largest healthcare organisations in the Kingdom that offers not only medicines, daily beauty and personal necessities, health & wellness range, but also best in class digital agile dispensing journey, drug adherence care and wide range of healthcare solutions.

The company is well spread in KSA to support improve healthcare services reach and services across the nation. Al-Dawaa pharmacies is part of Al-Dawaa Medical Services (DMSCO) umbrella who are headquartered in the thriving Eastern Province.

