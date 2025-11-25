Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is pleased to announce the launch of an exclusive campaign for its credit cardholders in conjunction with Jewellery Arabia 2025.

This initiative reflects the commitment of Al Baraka Islamic Bank to participate in major events across Bahrain and enhance the customer experience by offering special deals with rewarding benefits.

The campaign runs from 25 to 29 November, offering credit cardholders who spend BD 500 or more at the exhibition entry to the draw for a chance to win a total of BD 2,100 in cash prizes. Seven lucky winners will each receive cashback of up to BD 300, added directly to their credit card accounts.

In addition, customers will earn an extra entry into the draw for every BD 50 spent at the event, increasing their chances of winning.

Mr Mazin Ahmed Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, stated, “We are delighted to launch this special campaign alongside Jewellery Arabia, offering our valued customers the opportunity to enjoy exceptional rewards and benefits. This prestigious event is a highlight for jewellery enthusiasts in Bahrain, and we are excited to enhance their experience with rewarding prizes that add real value.”

He continued, “We are keen to develop banking solutions that align with our customers’ lifestyles and needs while elevating our level of provided services. This campaign provides additional advantages for customers during the exhibition as a token of appreciation for their continued loyalty and trust in the bank.”

He concluded, “At Al Baraka Islamic Bank, we remain committed to enriching the customer experiences through innovative promotions. We encourage our customers to take advantage of this opportunity, which promises to make their Jewellery Arabia visit even more rewarding, and wish the best of luck to all participants in the draw.”

Al Baraka Islamic Bank is a leading Islamic bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Since its establishment in 1984, it has delivered outstanding results in operations and services for both individual and corporate clients. The bank has a proven track record of developing and providing innovative Shari’a-compliant investment solutions to a diverse global client base.

For more information, visit www.albaraka.bh, follow the bank’s verified Instagram page, or call 1330 0400.