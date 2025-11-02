Manama: Al Baraka Group (“the Group”) and its two banking units, Al Baraka Bank Egypt and Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank, announced their gold sponsorship of the 20th Annual AAOIFI Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance, which will be held on November 2 and 3, 2025 in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, with the support of the Central Bank of Bahrain and in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank Group. This year’s conference is themed “Islamic Finance in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Present Potentials and Future Prospects”.

As one of the leading events in the Islamic finance industry, this year’s flagship conference brings together Shari’ah scholars, policymakers and key decision-makers to engage in high-level discussions on critical global issues affecting the industry.

Al Baraka Group and its two banking units’ annual sponsorship of the AAOIFI Conference reflects its appreciation of the vital role such conferences play in advancing the Islamic banking industry. It also embodies the Group’s strong commitment to supporting the initiatives organized by AAOIFI, a leading institution in developing Islamic accounting and auditing standards and aligning them with emerging global requirements—thereby strengthening the position of the Islamic banking industry both regionally and globally.

The conference will feature several keynote addresses from esteemed dignitaries and policymakers, alongside five insightful panel discussions. These discussions are aimed to address the most pressing issues and latest developments across the global economy that are reshaping how Islamic financial institutions and other stakeholders respond to transformative forces, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) in multiple areas such as business operations, Shari’ah compliance and the mobilization of human and technological resources. Panel discussions will cover certain strategic challenges including integrating AI in Islamic finance operations and services and determining the role of Islamic finance in AI-driven business and finance environment, among other relevant topics.

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.