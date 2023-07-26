Samir: The inauguration of the new branch is a pivotal step in our expansion strategy, catering to the diverse needs of our customers across Egypt.

Sarah Abdo: Our sincere commitment lies in creating a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of the communities where we operate.

Cairo: Al Baraka Bank has proudly announced the inauguration of its newest branch in Ismailia Governorate, with the esteemed presence of Mr. Hazem Hegazy, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank, alongside the attendance of the distinguished top management personnel from the bank. This strategic move aligns with the bank’s strategy to enhance the customers base and further solidify the bank’s presence in the ever-growing Egyptian banking sector.

The inauguration of the new branch marks a significant milestone in the bank's dedication to extending its reach across Egypt, and to meet the diverse needs of its valued customers. Moreover, Al Baraka Bank remains steadfast in its pursuit to uplift the communities in which it operates. A vital aspect of the bank's strategy in Egypt is its steady commitment to social responsibility.

In line with this core value, the bank proudly donated one of the latest cutting-edge medical devices for the detection of eye disease to the Suez Canal University Hospital. This contribution serves the noble purpose of aiding citizens in the governorate, making a meaningful impact on their healthcare and well-being.

On this momentous occasion, Mr. Abdel Aziz Samir, Head of Retail Banking Sectors and Branches, said: “The opening of our new branch in Ismailia Governorate marks another significant stride in our strategic expansion across Egypt. It comes as a natural progression following the successful inauguration of our branch in Zagazig, Sharkia Governorate last month. Moreover, we are actively preparing to open two additional branches before the year's end. These initiatives are a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and fulfilling their diverse needs. We aim to provide integrated banking products and solutions, in alignment with the Central Bank of Egypt's endeavors to foster financial inclusion.”

Ms. Sarah Abdo, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Al Baraka Bank, emphasized: "Our commitment to expanding into Egypt's various governorates is deeply rooted in our dedication to provide unparalleled banking services to our valued Customers. Equally important is our mission to contribute positively to our communities and enhance the quality of life for all its members. As part of this vision, we have recently forged a significant partnership by signing a cooperation protocol with “Sonaa El khair” Foundation. Through this collaboration, we proudly donated two cutting-edge devices for detecting eye diseases—one to the Suez Canal University Hospital and another to Zagazig University Hospital, following the successful opening of our branch in Zagazig. This contribution exemplifies the bank's continuous support for university hospitals and aligns seamlessly with our overarching corporate social responsibility strategy, reflecting our commitment to driving sustainable development within society."

-Ends-