Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a gesture of friendship and collaboration, Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has proudly partnered with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (the ‘Embassy’) in Abu Dhabi to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Consular Hall at the Embassy with modern queue management system. This initiative is a testament to Al Ansari Exchange’s commitment to supporting the Pakistani community in the UAE and fostering long-term ties between the two parties.

The inaugurated Consular Hall is designed to enhance the experience for all visitors, providing a more comfortable and efficient environment. As one of the leading exchange houses, Al Ansari Exchange has continuously focused on giving back to the communities it serves, with a particular emphasis on creating avenues that promote legal and safe remittance practices.

Al Ansari Exchange extends its deep gratitude to the Embassy for the opportunity to collaborate on this significant initiative. This partnership underscores a shared dedication to serving the Pakistani diaspora and facilitating stronger ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, commented: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to collaborate with the Embassy of Pakistan on this project. As part of our corporate social responsibility efforts, we remain committed to contributing positively to the communities we serve, and this partnership further solidifies our relationship with the Pakistani community. We look forward to continuing our support in various capacities.”

The inauguration of the Consular Hall marks yet another milestone in Al Ansari Exchange’s ongoing efforts to build and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders while encouraging legal and secure channels for money transfers.

