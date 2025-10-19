Al Ansari Exchange LLC, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign currency exchange service provider, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has announced a strategic partnership with Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC “Emarat”, a pioneer in the UAE’s energy retail sector. The partnership aims to expand the range of services offered to customers and enhance integration between key sectors in the country, contributing to improved quality of life and the delivery of practical, innovative solutions.

As part of this collaboration, the two entities have launched a campaign titled “One Year of Free Fuel,” offering one lucky winner free fuel for an entire year, valued at up to AED 10,000. The campaign is open to all customers who complete a remittance transaction using a promo code via the Al Ansari Exchange mobile app or at any of its branches. Customers who use the EmCan app for their transaction will receive double the chances to win, earning two raffle entries.

In addition to the grand prize, members of Al Ansari Exchange’s Plus Rewards loyalty programme will enjoy a 25% discount on Lube Express and car wash services at all Emarat stations. This benefit can be easily redeemed by using loyalty points through the Al Ansari Exchange app.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, commented: “At Al Ansari Exchange, we are committed to going beyond traditional financial services by delivering innovative solutions that add real value to our customers’ everyday lives. This strategic partnership with Emarat is a testament to that vision—offering exciting opportunities to win and meaningful savings that make a difference in daily expenses.”

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing, Emarat Retail Operations at Emarat, said: “Emarat exists to serve communities across the UAE, and partnerships like this turn that purpose into practical value. By connecting EmCan with Al Ansari Exchange’s footprint and digital channels, we are making everyday life easier—whether you are sending money home, refuelling, or caring for your car. The ‘One Year of Free Fuel’ campaign and ongoing savings reflect our commitment to responsible, rewarding benefits that customers can feel at the pump and in their wallets.”

This partnership between two of the UAE’s most trusted brands reflects a shared commitment to improving customer experience and making essential daily services more rewarding and accessible.

