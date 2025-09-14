Doha, Qatar – Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, marked the successful conclusion of the ninth edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcon Exhibition – S’hail 2025 in its role as the event’s exclusive mobility partner.

This marks Al Abdulghani Motors’ first participation in S’hail, underscoring its long-standing commitment to supporting Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and fostering deeper engagement with the local community, particularly those passionate about hunting and falconry.

S’hail is one of the world’s leading events dedicated to falconry, hunting, and camping. It draws top local and international companies showcasing the latest technologies and specialized equipment tailored for hunting enthusiasts. These include advanced off-road vehicle outfitting, caravans designed for desert and safari adventures, as well as the newest falconry gear and camping innovations.

Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: “We are delighted to have made our debut at S’hail, an exhibition that truly embodies Qatar’s spirit and rich cultural legacy. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that preserve and promote the cherished traditions of hunting and falconry on a global stage”.

Blending innovation with cultural heritage, Al Abdulghani Motors unveiled a uniquely designed exhibition booth at S’hail 2025, inspired by Qatar’s desert landscapes. The booth featured a lineup of standout off-road models, including the Toyota Prado, the LX700h Overtrail, and a Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid. The booth also offered visitors a unique opportunity to explore the exceptional performance and advanced technologies of Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Additionally, a specially modified Toyota Land Cruiser 300, equipped with advanced technologies and exclusive enhancements tailored for hunting and outdoor adventures, was showcased at the main entrance of the exhibition.

Al Abdulghani Motors is dedicated to contributing positively to Qatari society. This commitment is clearly shown through its consistent support for diverse cultural, sports, and community activities, all aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. By investing in these vital sectors, the company is actively helping to build a vibrant, sustainable, and prosperous future for the nation, strengthening its role as a key partner in Qatar's development.

About Al Abdulghani Motors

Al Abdulghani Motors a national company in Qatar founded in 1958 and operates in the Automotive industry as the official distributor for Toyota and Lexus in Qatar since 1964. Driven by a mission to be the best in town mobility company, Al Abdulghani Motors provides various mobility services and products, including car rentals, pre-owned car sales, heavy equipment sales, car service centres, and other mobility services.