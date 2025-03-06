Ajman University honored the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Research Award for Female University Students in the UAE, organized by the Humanities and Social Sciences Research Center. The award recognizes outstanding research achievements in education, sociology, and psychology and aligns with the UAE’s National Higher Education Strategy 2030, which aims to equip students with technical and practical skills to drive economic growth in both the public and private sectors.It also seeks to graduate generations of specialists and professionals in key sectors, positioning them as pillars of a knowledge-based economy and active contributors to entrepreneurship and the labor market. Additionally, the award is designed to support and empower female researchers by fostering innovation, leadership, and academic excellence, while encouraging interdisciplinary research that addresses digital and sustainability challenges.

86 Research Abstracts from Various UAE Universities

The award received widespread participation from students, with 86 research abstracts submitted from various universities across the UAE, reflecting the high level of competitiveness and the growing interest in research. Ajman University recorded the highest participation rate with 35 research abstracts (40.7%), followed by UAE University (9.3%), Zayed University (9.3%), Khalifa University (7%), and the University of Sharjah (5.8%). Additionally, 19.8% and 8.1% of the submissions were classified under research categories outside the main track of the award.

Research Areas

The award covered three main research tracks, focusing on critical academic and societal issues:

Education: Research in this category explored the role of technology in enhancing the educational process, with a particular focus on integrating digital tools into classrooms and their impact on student engagement. Studies also examined innovative teaching methods and their effectiveness in improving education quality, as well as inclusive curriculum design to promote diversity and equal learning opportunities.

Research in this category explored the role of technology in enhancing the educational process, with a particular focus on integrating digital tools into classrooms and their impact on student engagement. Studies also examined innovative teaching methods and their effectiveness in improving education quality, as well as inclusive curriculum design to promote diversity and equal learning opportunities. Sociology: Submissions in this field highlighted the central role of women in innovation and sustainability and their impact on social development. Research also explored the influence of social media on youth in shaping identity and behavior, in addition to analyzing government initiatives in social development and their contributions to positive societal transformations.

Submissions in this field highlighted the central role of women in innovation and sustainability and their impact on social development. Research also explored the influence of social media on youth in shaping identity and behavior, in addition to analyzing government initiatives in social development and their contributions to positive societal transformations. Psychology: Research in this category covered topics such as mental health awareness and therapeutic intervention methods, the impact of technology use on mental health and cognitive functions, and strategies for coping with psychological stress across different social groups. The aim was to develop solutions that support psychological well-being and enhance the quality of life.

The submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of nine judges, including six experts from Ajman University, along with three judges from renowned institutions: Zayed University, the American University of Sharjah, and Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Saudi Arabia.

Winning Research Projects

Education: Maram Jamal Meglala and Omnia Ahmed Mahmoud from Ajman University won for their independent research projects. Maram’s study explored “The Impact of Using Artificial Intelligence as an Educational Tool and Its Implications for the Teacher’s Role,” while Omnia’s research examined “Integrating Artificial Intelligence in Education: Its Influence on Teachers and the Learning Process.”

Sociology: Nour Ali Alkatheeri from the United Arab Emirates University was recognized for her research on “Algorithmic Personalization and Social Identity.”

Psychology: Two independent research groups from Ajman University received awards in this category. The first group, Ohood Ali Althabyani and Fatma Hani, conducted a study on “Rumination and Academic Procrastination Among University Students: A Comparative Study of Ajman University and the University of Sharjah.” The second group, Amna Muhammad Ashfaq and Nasima Mohammad Helal, explored “Managing Stress: Effective Coping Strategies Across Different Demographic Groups.”

Awarding the Winners

The event featured presentations by the finalists, who showcased their research findings before the judging panel and audience, followed by a discussion session to address inquiries. During the ceremony, the winners in each category were honored, with a financial award of AED 4,000 granted per category in recognition of their outstanding research efforts.

Additionally, certificates of appreciation were awarded to all finalists in acknowledgment of their academic achievements, while the judges received certificates of gratitude for their role in evaluating the research and promoting excellence in scientific inquiry.

In closing, Ajman University, as a non-profit educational institution, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and empowering female researchers, encouraging more students to engage in research and innovation, thereby contributing to academic and knowledge advancement in the UAE.