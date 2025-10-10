Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Industrial Sector Business Groups held their first meeting to discuss opportunities for developing the industrial sector, enhancing its competitiveness, and boosting its investment appeal. The groups also focused on strengthening their role as a sustainable communication platform linking industrial establishments with the Ajman Chamber and relevant government entities, thereby supporting the sector's sustainability and maximizing its contribution to Ajman’s economy.

The meeting, held at Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, was chaired by Michel Dib Hanna, Head of the Industrial Sector Business Groups. The meeting was attended by Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Department, as well as owners and officials from various industrial sector establishments in Ajman.

The meeting commenced with an introductory presentation outlining the objectives and role of Ajman Chamber's Industrial Sector Business Groups. Michel Hanna stated, "The industrial sector business groups at the Ajman Chamber represent a strategic platform for fostering direct communication among the emirate’s industrial establishments." He further highlighted their role in exchanging expertise, building partnerships, and generating innovative ideas that contribute to raising the industrial sector’s efficiency and boosting its competitive capacity.

The attendees reiterated the critical importance of preparing detailed lists of industrial establishments, classified by activity and sector. These classifications would include areas such as "food and beverages, textiles and ready-made garments, furniture and wood industries, metal and metal product manufacturing, building materials, plastics, paper products, packaging, and the perfumes Industry, etc." This detailed classification aims to accurately analyze the industrial landscape, focus on addressing potential challenges specific to each sector, and enhance growth opportunities and integration among different industries, consequently supporting sustainable industrial development in the Emirate of Ajman.

For her part, Jamila Kajoor clarified that the Business Groups affiliated with the Ajman Chamber represent a proactive work system aimed at introducing developmental solutions for various economic sectors and addressing the challenges facing private sector establishments. Additionally, she pointed out that through these groups, the Chamber seeks to foster direct communication with the business community and unify efforts to advance vital sectors. This, in turn, contributes to achieving the Chamber’s strategic objectives, which are aligned with Ajman Vision 2030.