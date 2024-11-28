Ajman Chamber participates in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition "ADIFE" 2024 with a delegation of factories and companies operating in the food and beverage sector. The ADIFE is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC) from this November 26 to 28, with participation from leading local and international food companies and factories.

Jamila Kajoor, Acting Executive Director of the Member Relations and Support, heads the Ajman Chamber delegation. The delegation included several industrial establishments such as "Alrawdha Foodstuff Industry, AlAmeeq Fish Factory, AlDar Dates Factory, and Qasr AlZaim Food Factory."

Kajoor emphasized the importance of participating in this global event, which brings together food industry leaders, agricultural technology experts, food industry professionals, and government officials from around the world to exchange ideas and best practices in the food and beverage industry and explore the future of the food and beverage industry.

Kajoor added that participation in the ADIFE aims to promote local products, reach new foreign markets, build partnerships, explore cooperation opportunities with stakeholders to develop exports, monitor the latest innovations and global trends in the food and beverage industry, and promote investment opportunities that the emirate of Ajman offers in the food industry, highlighting the economic enablers of this vital sector and showcasing the emirate's efforts to support ease of doing business and its sustainability.

She further confirmed that the Ajman Chamber delegation held a wide range of bilateral meetings and organized direct meetings with participating companies and investors to exchange experiences, and best practices, and explore new opportunities for cooperation and partnership.

Representatives of the factories participating under the umbrella of the Ajman Chamber in the ADIFE 2024 also praised the great support provided by Ajman Chamber to enhance their presence at such international events, affirming that the participation represents an exceptional opportunity to promote the products and services of the factories and a platform to open new channels of communication with partners at both the local and international levels. They also highlighted the importance of participation in enhancing Ajman's position as a leading center in the food industry.