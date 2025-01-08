Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Ajman Arbitration Centre and Acting Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber, emphasized Ajman Chamber's commitment to enhancing its legal services for the business community. He highlighted its efforts to provide innovative, high-quality solutions that raise legal awareness and meet the needs of private sector establishments, including delivering effective legal solutions that align with the evolving requirements of its members.

Al Matrooshi explained that the commercial mediation service handled 59 cases in 2024, with 91% of these cases being acted upon, reflecting the effectiveness of the solutions provided to resolve disputes. Moreover, the Legal Affairs Department completed 106 requests under its contracts and legislation service. He also noted that the number of commercial arbitration cases reached 14, with action taken in over 60% of them.

Al Matrooshi further added that the Ajman Chamber is committed to enhancing legal awareness within the business community by organizing a series of specialized legal seminars in collaboration with government agencies and legal affairs stakeholders. In 2024, Ajman Chamber organized seminars on topics including "Corporate Tax," "Value Added Tax," and "The Implementation of Arbitration Awards within the Framework of the World Trade Organization."

He explained that legal seminars play a crucial role in enhancing private sector enterprises' awareness of laws, regulations, and their updates, which in turn improves compliance and reduces legal risks. Furthermore, these seminars provide a platform for discussion, experience exchange, and the review of successful practices.

Finally, Al Matrooshi asserted that the Ajman Chamber is committed to adopting the best mechanisms for dispute resolution and advancing the Ajman Arbitration Centre to provide a sustainable platform for resolving disputes and supporting the business community by reducing time and costs, to ensure the long-term sustainability of its members' businesses.