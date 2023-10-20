H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), launched the “Smart Market Researcher” service at the Ajman government pavilion at the GITEX Global 2023. This service aims to provide a comprehensive and documented database about commercial and industrial activities in the local market to support business development, increase productivity and monitor available investment opportunities.

H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, stressed the importance of the service and its role in supporting decision-making for business owners and those wishing to start implementing new investments, so that the “Smart Market Researcher” service reflects the Ajman Chamber’s ongoing commitment to providing supporting tools for business owners and investors in achieving their goals and contributing to the growth of the local economy. This service also contributes to achieving the Ajman chamber’s goals aimed at harnessing digital transformation and data management to achieve priorities, support decision-making among the business community, and provide innovative proactive services based on artificial intelligence technologies.

Al-Suwaidi said, "All of the Ajman Chamber's services that were launched at GITEX 2023 enhanced the availability of a wide network of supporting data and information to enhance the business community's ability to adapt, grow, achieve success, improve dealing with variables better and faster, increase productivity, identify opportunities, and facilitate decision-making."

For her part, Aisha Al Nuaimi stated that the "Smart Market Researcher" service relies on artificial intelligence technologies to provide a database and statistics about commercial and industrial activities in the local market for those wishing to open new projects or develop existing projects, explaining that the platform is available through the website www.ajmanchamber.ae

Al Nuaimi continued, "This service provides a range of features to its users, including collecting and analyzing huge amounts of economic data from multiple sources, including financial reports and economic indicators, identifying emerging market trends, consumer behaviors, and economic patterns that can be decisive in decision-making, and monitoring market expectations." Users can also tailor their research queries to suit their specific needs, allowing them to focus on specific industries, regions or market segments.”