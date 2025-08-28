H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, welcomed H.E. Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, to discuss economic cooperation and coordinate joint efforts to develop the volume of intra-trade and mutual investments. They also discussed opportunities for collaboration in vital sectors and highlighted the available capabilities in both Ajman and Peru.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber headquarters, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, and Fatima Yaqoob, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber. From the Peruvian Embassy, Carla Bendizo, Deputy Head of Mission, was also present.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and affirmed the Ajman Chamber’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation with countries around the world. He praised the strong developing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Peru, which reflect the mutual keenness of both sides to enhance economic cooperation and expand partnership opportunities that serve the common interests of both countries and their business communities.

The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation between the Emirate of Ajman and the Republic of Peru in the fields of food industries, agricultural products, and the textile sector, which is recognized as a leading industry in both countries. The discussions aimed to create new horizons for investment partnerships and enhance trade exchange.

The attendees stressed the importance of diversifying channels of cooperation to increase the volume of bilateral trade by leveraging the diversity of markets and the promising opportunities they present. They also highlighted the need for exchanging information and statistical data, as well as coordinating efforts to organize specialized economic forums with the participation of business leaders and investors from both countries.

The Ajman Chamber presented an overview of major investment opportunities across several vital sectors, including industry, tourism, education, healthcare, and construction. The presentation also highlighted the Emirate’s efforts to foster a flexible business environment that facilitates ease of doing business.

For his part, Ambassador Farje highlighted the wide-ranging opportunities for cooperation between Peru and the Emirate of Ajman. He commended the economic strengths of both sides and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening trade and industrial relations while expanding the scope of partnerships.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, and H.E. Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, exchanged shields and souvenirs. Both parties agreed on the importance of exchanging trade delegations in the future.