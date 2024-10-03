The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to solidify bilateral economic cooperation, explore opportunities for enhanced trade and investment, and foster collaboration in sectors such as industry, tourism, and agriculture. Both parties engaged in a productive exchange of best practices and initiatives related to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, and Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, welcomed the delegation at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters. The Vietnamese delegation was headed by H.E. Ngu Yen Quang Trong, Director-General of the Regional Industry and Trade Agency at the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with several other government officials.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi extended a warm welcome to the delegation and commended the growing economic ties between the UAE and Vietnam. He also praised the efforts of both nations to finalize a comprehensive economic partnership agreement aimed at expanding bilateral trade and increasing mutual investment flows in various promising sectors, including "renewable energy, industry, services, agriculture, etc."

Al Suwaidi emphasized that the emirate of Ajman is keen to strengthen its relations with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and to leverage the economic potential of both countries, particularly in the sectors of industry, trade, agriculture, tourism, real estate, and construction.

The Vietnamese delegation was briefed on the qualitative attributes of the emirate of Ajman's economy and the keenness of government entities to provide a supportive service and legislative infrastructure that enhances the ease of doing business in Ajman. In addition, the delegation was informed about the exceptional services offered by Free Zones Authority of Ajman, which facilitate business operations and provide diverse high-quality investment opportunities across various sectors. The delegation also noted the Ajman Chamber's readiness to provide information and data to support the establishment of partnerships between the business communities of Ajman and Vietnam, and to facilitate investment opportunities for investors from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The meeting recommended the exchange of information regarding specialized exhibitions to explore potential cooperation and partnerships, as well as the organization of forums and conferences and the promotion of bilateral meetings between business owners from both countries to facilitate partnerships and connect investors, companies, and entrepreneurs.

For his part, Nguoi Quang Trong expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and commended the diversity of the emirate of Ajman's economy and the investment opportunities it offers. Nguoi Quang Trong provided an overview of various economic sectors in Vietnam, emphasizing the numerous opportunities available to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in light of Vietnam's development in industrial and agricultural sectors and its ongoing efforts to adopt technology and innovation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Salem Al Suwaidi and Nguoi Quang Trong exchanged shields and commemorative gifts.