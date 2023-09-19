H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) praised the efforts of the banking sector in supporting the growth of the economic sector and achieving the UAE goals in the various industrial, commercial, service, tourism, real estate, and infrastructure sectors. In addition, it plays a vital role in providing diverse and innovative financing packages to support the business growth of business owners and private sector establishments, thus increasing the domestic product and increasing the volume of exports.

He stated that the rise in global economic inflation indicators requires banks to consider reducing financing fees in support of enhancing the growth of the economic sector in general.

This came during his meeting at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters with Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector, and Maryam Al Shehhi, Director of the Financial Resources Department at Ajman Chamber.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and congratulated Mustafa Al Khalfawi on assuming the position of CEO of Ajman Bank. He stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to strengthen relations and partnerships with Ajman Bank and open sustainable channels of communication to increase opportunities for cooperation between Ajman Bank and private sector establishments that are members of the Ajman Chamber, and to provide innovative financing packages that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners, especially since Ajman Chamber is the main gateway to the private sector.

He also referred to the necessity of opening a channel for direct communication between Ajman Bank and the owners of establishments through Ajman Chamber's strengthening relation efforts by visiting its member companies and factories according to its field visits plan, and by providing the opportunity for Ajman Bank's representatives to introduce their services and collect the ideas and proposals of business owners regarding services and financing packages.

For his part, Mustafa Al Khalfawi presented an overview of Ajman Bank’s efforts to develop its services and launch sustainable quality services as a major contributor to achieving the strategy and objectives of economic development in the emirate of Ajman, in particular, and the country, in general. It provides a wide range of high-level banking services to all categories of clients, including individuals and government institutions and bodies in the UAE.

The attendees recommended the importance of holding periodic joint meetings between the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Bank to discuss opportunities for cooperation and develop financing products that are encouraging and directed to male and female entrepreneurs and business owners, as Ajman Chamber seeks to sustain its role as a business incubator for owners of innovative ideas and projects related to the industrial sector and the field of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in cooperation with its partners from the government authorities and agencies concerned with developing and financing projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Abdullah Al Muwaiji presented the Ajman Chamber’s commemorative shield to Mustafa Al Khalfawi in appreciation of the effective and fruitful cooperation between Ajman Chamber and Ajman Bank.

-Ends-