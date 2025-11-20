Ajman Chamber and 01GOV Platform have formalized a strategic alliance with the signing of a cooperation agreement. The partnership is geared toward strengthening collaboration in key areas, including innovation, knowledge transfer, expertise exchange, and the development of human capital and institutional performance. This initiative directly supports the achievement of the Ajman Chamber's overarching vision and its core institutional objectives.

The agreement was signed by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, and Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Partner and Expert in Artificial Intelligence and Future Foresight at the 01GOV Platform. The signing ceremony, held at the Chamber's headquarters, was attended by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication, and Faisal Al Khouri, Director of Strategy and Future Department at the Ajman Chamber, along with Mohammed Ahmed Al Bedwawi, Owner of Axantium Consulting Company.

The cooperation agreement clearly articulates a commitment to strengthening collaboration and partnership in several strategic domains: namely, deploying innovative practices, driving digital transformation, and integrating Artificial Intelligence into services and operations. Crucially, the agreement outlines developing the competencies and capabilities of the Chamber's personnel in creative thinking and digital literacy by leveraging 01GOV Platform's services, alongside granting Ajman Chamber employees access to the diverse activities, events, workshops, and training programs offered by the platform.

01GOV Platform distinguishes itself with a sophisticated international digital observatory that tracks pioneering government practices and the foremost trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This robust resource encompasses over 3,000 regularly updated practices and trends. Furthermore, the platform provides a dedicated virtual laboratory, which enables Chamber personnel to conduct focused brainstorming sessions, run innovation labs, and execute related R&D activities. It is also equipped with a comprehensive repository of government innovation tools and references, alongside a wide array of training programs and educational resources.

Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob went on to affirm that this cooperation agreement is a landmark step in advancing the Ajman Chamber's services and initiatives. It is instrumental in delivering enhanced value to the Emirate's wider business community, particularly benefiting the Chamber's private sector member companies. This strategic move, he noted, significantly bolsters the Chamber's efforts to streamline the ease of establishing and conducting business, while simultaneously elevating the efficiency of services offered to the commercial sector, thereby ensuring full alignment with the Ajman Vision 2030.

He pointed out that the landscape of government services is now defined by innovation, accelerated development, and comprehensive digital transformation. He went on to emphasize that the Ajman Chamber is committed to broadening its network of partnerships across both governmental and private sectors. This strategic diversification is aimed at bolstering the Chamber's drive to elevate service efficiency and ensure the sustainable evolution of its entire operational and service framework.

For his part, Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri highlighted that the 01GOV Platform provides an integrated ecosystem of digital tools, backed by extensive expertise, specifically designed to propel government entities' efforts toward digital transformation and institutional excellence. He underscored that the partnership with the Ajman Chamber is poised to be a qualitative leap, contributing significantly to the advancement of operations and services.