Ajman Bank, one of the leading Shariah compliant banks in the UAE, has introduced Google Pay for its Debit, Credit Cardholders for both Android and WearOS devices.

Google Pay is a digital wallet and payment platform from Google that will enable Ajman Bank customers to pay for transactions on the go while using their Android and WearOS devices in-stores and online. To start using it, cardholders will need to store their credit, debit, or prepaid cards on Google Wallet app.

Google Pay allows people to pay and make secure, fast, and convenient purchases in stores (where contactless payments are accepted), in apps, and on the web.

Making the announcement, Mr. Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking in Ajman Bank, said, “This collaboration between Ajman Bank and Google Pay is a step towards providing a convenient and secure digital payment experience to customers who prefer paying using their smartphones and watches. It is also aligned with our commitment to offering innovative services to simplify customers' daily lives and provide a seamless banking experience.”

To start using Google Pay, customers need to update their device software, download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store, and enter their card details manually or by scanning the card. They will also need to enter a one-time password (OTP) to verify their identity before they can start using the feature.

Google Pay offers multiple layers of security, including industry-standard tokenization, which ensures that transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token) that is device-specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction. Moreover, in case of a lost or stolen device, customers can use the 'Find my device' function to instantly lock their device from anywhere, secure it with a new password, or wipe it clean of their personal information.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

