Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — AJEX, the Saudi-headquartered partner of DHL eCommerce, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, for the second consecutive year. Based entirely on AJEX employee feedback, results for 2025 revealed that 83% of employees described AJEX as a Great Place To Work, and an overall 81% Trust Index score, up from 72% last year.

Operational since 2021, AJEX has established itself as a leading player in the Middle East’s logistics sector, expanding its network, products, and services, including e-commerce and cold chain solutions, to cater to the region’s fastest growing sectors. Central to its success is the company’s award-winning culture, built on trust, transparency, and a deep commitment to nurturing its people.

AJEX offers clear career pathways, continuous learning opportunities, and leadership accessibility for its 2,000-strong workforce, creating an environment where employees feel heard, valued, and supported. This people-first mindset has shaped a workplace where diverse perspectives thrive and where teams are empowered to innovate and contribute to the company’s growth. Reflecting its commitment to meaningful representation, the AJEX workforce includes 32% Saudi nationals, 38 nationalities, and 17% female employees, demonstrating the company’s ongoing focus on Saudization, gender equity, and an inclusive, diverse culture.

"We are delighted to have received this prestigious recognition from a Great Place To Work at AJEX for the second year in row. This achievement is a testament to our employees' commitment, openness, and belief in AJEX, and reflects the continued dedication of our leadership in creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered," said Khalid Aldosari, Chief Shared Services Officer, AJEX.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," added Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AJEX stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About AJEX:

AJEX, a partner of DHL e-Commerce, is the GCC logistics, transportation & cold chain expert. Operating since 2021, and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, AJEX is inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 to deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions, seamlessly connecting the Middle East with the world.

Specializing in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX has an established presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. The company’s extensive network comprises over 60 facilities, 1,200 vehicles, and a dedicated team of 2,000 professionals.

AJEX offers a comprehensive range of customer-centric solutions, including parcel distribution, e-commerce solutions, trucking services, as well as warehousing, cold chain logistics, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is owned by Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading private investment conglomerates, and DHL eCommerce, DHL’s specialist e-commerce logistics & cross-border solutions division.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.