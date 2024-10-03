Amman: During an award ceremony held under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, Airport International Group - the Jordanian company responsible for managing the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) - received the prestigious ‘Seal of Excellence’ under the Tenth Cycle (2023/2024) of the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence for the Private Sector, following its first-ever participation. The esteemed recognition was conferred on Monday 30 September, 2024, at the Cultural Palace.

The award committee had previously conducted a thorough evaluation of Airport International Group’s policies, roles, processes, outcomes and efforts to achieve its strategic goals, which aim at optimizing airport operations, delivering the highest quality services and shaping a smooth travel experience for passengers. This assessment was based on the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Model, which the committee employs to determine award recipients during the evaluation phase.

“We are deeply honored to have been presented with this distinct acknowledgement, which serves as a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering a seamless and memorable customer experience at QAIA, in line with our strategic goals for 2023-2025. The ‘Seal of Excellence’ reflects our steadfastness in extending the highest standards of quality and services, ensuring passengers from around the globe feel welcomed and at home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” stated Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

Deviller expressed his pride in the remarkable performance of Airport International Group employees and the collaborative efforts of airport staff, partners and stakeholders in striving for excellence, which have further bolstered the standing and reputation of QAIA, both locally and internationally.

Looking ahead, Deviller underscored the importance of continuing to strive for excellence and achieving company goals by embracing constant improvement within daily operations, adding, "What we have accomplished so far at our airport is just the beginning of what we aspire to accomplish as a team, aiming to reach the highest levels of performance and passenger satisfaction, further asserting QAIA as a regional center for leisure and business travel.”

Launched in 2002, the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence is aimed at encouraging public and private institutions to adopt best practices, instilling a culture of excellence in performance and promoting quality services, transparency, innovation and successful administration. A total of 86 ministries and public sector institutions took part in this year’s award for government agencies, while 42 private sector institutions and companies competed for the private sector award.