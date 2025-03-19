eSIMs display a 46% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to traditional SIM cards

Bahrain, GCC – Airalo, the world's leading eSIM marketplace, and Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s flag carrier, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the travel experience for Gulf Air passengers. This collaboration will enable Gulf Air customers to earn valuable rewards while staying connected abroad.

Under the agreement, Gulf Air Falconflyer members will earn 20 Falconflyer points for every USD 1 spent on Airalo eSIMs. This exciting offer provides travelers with a seamless and affordable way to access mobile data in over 200 countries and territories, all while accumulating points towards future flights and other rewards.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gulf Air to offer their passengers a convenient and cost-effective way to stay connected while traveling," said Tony Kaldas - Director of Partnerships Arabia & Africa. "In today's interconnected world, access to mobile data is essential, and Airalo's eSIM solutions provide a hassle-free way to stay online without incurring roaming charges. We're confident that this partnership will add significant value to the Gulf Air customer experience."

Hanadi AlAali, Gulf Air Chief Customer Experience Officer said, “At Gulf Air, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate every journey for our valued passengers. Our partnership with Airalo is more than just a collaboration, it’s a step toward a more seamless, connected and rewarding travel experience. . By integrating innovative digital solutions with our loyalty program, we are empowering our Falconflyer members with greater convenience and exclusive benefits. This partnership reinforces our promise to enhance every aspect of Gulf Air experience, giving our travelers even more reasons to choose us for their journeys”.

According to a study by Juniper Research, the number of eSIMs installed in connected devices was forecasted to reach 3.4 billion this year, reflecting a growth of 180% from 2021[1]. This is a welcome sign, especially in the GCC, as sustainability takes increasing precedence and eSIMs facilitate more efficient and sustainable infrastructure.

Mass adoption of eSIMs would not only play a role in supporting Bahrain’s goal to reduce emissions by 30% by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 but also neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE who are respectively working towards achieving Vision 2030 and Net Zero 2050. Research institute Fraunhofer IZM reinforces this notion, with a lifecycle assessment displaying a 46% reduction in emissions for the eSIM compared to traditional SIM cards[2].

eSIMs from Airalo offer a digital alternative to traditional SIM cards, empowering travelers to purchase and install data plans directly on their devices before or upon arrival at their destination. This eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and the hassle of searching for local mobile providers.

Gulf Air passengers can learn more about the partnership and purchase Airalo eSIMs by clicking here.

About Airalo

Airalo is the world's first and largest eSIM marketplace. It offers eSIM packages for 200+ countries and regions, enabling travelers to connect to mobile networks instantly. With millions of users and a global team spanning 55 countries, Airalo is revolutionizing global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide.

About Airalo Partners

Airalo Partners is the B2B and B2B2C extension of Airalo, the world's largest eSIM platform. We provide tailored partnership solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to deliver unmatched connectivity experiences worldwide. From brands and eSIM resellers to corporates, airlines, and tech innovators, Airalo Partners collaborates with a diverse range of organizations to make staying connected easier than ever. To learn more, visit partners.airalo.com and www.airalo.com

About Gulf Air:

Gulf Air is the flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a rich history and a commitment to providing exceptional service, Gulf Air connects Bahrain to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

For all media inquiries, contact:

Atteline

E-mail: airalo@atteline.com

[1] https://www.juniperresearch.com/press/esim-device-installations-to-reach-3-4-billion/

[2] https://www.gi-de.com/en/group/press/press-releases/independent-study-by-fraunhofer-izm-for-g-d-confirms-esim-as-an-environmentally-friendly-sim-solution