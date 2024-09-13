Air Astana will be launching new services from Atyrau in western Kazakhstan to Dubai on 26th October 2024, as well as from Astana to Abu Dhabi on 30th October 2024 and from Almaty to Abu Dhabi on 12th December 2024. Each of the services will be operated twice a week using Airbus A321neo and Airbus A321LR aircraft.

These new winter season services to the Middle East will add to the existing 20 services a week from Almaty and Astana to Dubai and six services a week from Almaty and Shymkent to Saudi Arabia.

“Air Astana is delighted to further boost its presence in the Middle East, with new services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi reflecting the rapid growth in business and leisure traffic between Kazakhstan and the region. In particular, the introduction of a new Atyrau to Dubai service will contribute to wider economic development in western Kazakhstan by enhancing connectivity with important business and tourist centres in the Gulf,” said Yerbolat Baisalykov, Senior Vice-President of Revenue Management and Commercial Planning, Air Astana. “Passengers will also have the opportunity to combine visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on one trip, with the possibility of flying from Kazakhstan to one Emirate and returning from the other.”

The service from Atyrau to Dubai will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays, with a flight time of 4 hours; the service from Astana to Abu Dhabi twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a flight time of 5 hours 1o minutes and the service from Almaty to Abu Dhabi twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, with a flight times of 4 hours 55 minutes.

The cost for round-trip Economy class tickets including all fees from Atyrau to Dubai starts from US$396 and from Almaty and Astana to Abu Dhabi US$375, whilst the cost for round-trip Business class tickets including all fees from Atyrau to Dubai starts from US$1236 and from Almaty and Astana to Abu Dhabi US$1535. Kazakhstan citizens can enjoy 30-day visa-free entry to the UAE.

Abu Dhabi offers numerous attractions for visitors including pristine beaches of the Persian Gulf, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island with the Ferrari World amusement park, Yas Waterworld and the Al Ain Oasis, which is an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Dubai is known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene. Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building , dominates the skyscraper-filled skyline. At its foot lies Dubai Fountain, with jets and lights choreographed to music. On artificial islands just offshore is Atlantis, The Palm, a resort with water and marine-animal parks.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 56 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019. The Group provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India and Europe.

Air Astana has been recognised by SkyTrax as the Best Airline in Central Asia & CIS twelve times and received the Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia & CIS award eight times in a row. FlyArystan has been recognised as the Best Low-Cost Carrier in Central Asia & CIS at the SkyTrax awards twice. Additionally, Air Astana was awarded a five-star rating in the major airline category by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The Company is listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and London Stock Exchange.

