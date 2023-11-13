Abu Dhabi, UAE: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier has announced the relocation of its operations to Terminal A, a state-of-the-art new facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, tomorrow, November 14th. Terminal A is one of the largest airport terminals in the world, expected to accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will welcome its first flight arriving from Beirut, Lebanon, at 17:55 on November 14 at the new terminal, while its first departing flight will head to Kolkata, India, at 18:55 on the same day.

The new terminal's opening at a time when global air-traffic recovery is fast approaching pre-pandemic levels¹, will be a pivotal driver in shaping Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s next phase of growth. The relocation of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s operations to the new terminal follows the third phase of the airlines transition into the new terminal. Terminal A is set to prioritize the overall passenger experience and optimize operations, while ensuring seamless connectivity for customers.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "We are looking forward to commencing our operations from Terminal A, a world-class facility that will support our ambition to increase our current fleet capacity to meet growing travel demands into and out of the UAE capital. Equipped with advanced technologies to facilitate seamless travel, Terminal A will maximize comfort and elevate the travel experience of our passengers while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global tourism and business hub."

Designed to create seamless connectivity for visitors and transit passengers, Terminal A is equipped with advanced biometric technology that offers a smoother journey for all travellers. The terminal also sets a new benchmark for airport experiences for both leisure and business travellers with a choice of more than 160 diverse retail and dining options that cater to a broad spectrum of tastes and preferences. Prioritising passenger comfort and overall experience, Terminal A boasts a wide range of amenities including opulent lounges, spa facilities, and relaxation areas to unwind and revitalize.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “I would like to welcome Air Arabia to their new home at Terminal A, a state-of-the-art terminal with facilities to meet the airline’s growing demands. Terminal A is the ideal base for airlines looking to boost their international connectivity. Providing a raft of cutting-edge facilities for both passengers and carriers, it will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global standing as an aviation hub.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft to 28 destinations from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet is one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. Passengers can enjoy access to snacks and meals from ‘SkyCafe’ in addition to a free in-flight streaming entertainment service ‘SkyTime’. Passengers can additionally earn, transfer, and spend points through the carriers’ innovative and generous loyalty programme ‘Air Rewards’.

For more information:

Press Office

Air Arabia PJSC

pressoffice@airarabia.com