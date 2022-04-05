Dubai - Alliance International Management (AIM) has signed a strategic partnership with the World leading Internet Exchange AMS-IX to launch six new Internet and Applications exchange platforms in the GCC countries.

The partnership was signed by AIM on behalf of a group of technology providers and investors that have the intention to set up a new joint venture that aims to strengthen the connectivity of the Gulf region by bridging high speed connectivity Infrastructure with datacentres and exchange platform. This new joint venture will be named ‘Alliance Networks’ and will also address low-latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile through a robust footprint of network nodes spread across the region.

AMS-IX will serve as provider of neutral internet and interconnection traffic exchange platforms, which will provide enhanced network performance, low latency, direct one-hop cloud connectivity, and Internet peering services to a majority of the ISPs across the GCC and beyond. With multiple interconnected AMS-IX multi-service Interconnection platforms in the region, customers can access a range of services including connectivity to local carriers, Internet service providers (ISPs), and content and application providers, without having to establish direct, separate connections with each network.

The agreement was signed by AIM Chief Executive Business Officer Adel Al-Daylami and AMS-IX CEO Peter Van Burgel in Dubai during Capacity Middle East event.

Mr. Al Daylami said that AIM is very pleased to sign with AMS-IX to support new venture’s efforts to contribute toward the development and enhancement of digital infrastructure services across the region, interconnecting operators, content, cloud and internet service providers and, localizing and retaining regional traffic and ultimately enhancing user experience.

Mr. Al Daylami, CEO of AIM: “AMS-IX, the world’s leading Internet and application Exchange, has been operating successfully at the core of the Internet for over 30 years and building, operating and maintaining Internet Exchanges is their expertise.”

“AMS-IX is looking forward to enter into the partnership to work with AIM and Partners, as a key digital infrastructure provider in the region,” said Mr. van Burgel following the signing. “We believe that AIM and Partners is a good fit for AMS-IX to provide digital infrastructure ecosystem services in the region. Regional customers and users will benefit from better network performance, modern interconnection services and truly world-class Internet and cloud connectivity.”

About AIM

AIM (Alliance International Management) is engaged in management consultancy activities in the ICT sector and led by a team of experts in digital infrastructure services and ICT ecosystems in the Middle East. AIM is managing the setup of a new joint venture that aims to strengthen the connectivity of the Gulf region by bridging high speed connectivity Infrastructure with datacentres and exchange platforms.

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 10 Terabit per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

