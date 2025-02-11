Winners will be awarded up to $50,000 in compute power

AI71's ambition is to drive AI development that is impactful, accessible, and collaborative.

Abu Dhabi-UAE – AI71, a UAE-based AI venture specializing in enterprise productivity solutions, is offering $50,000 in compute power as part of a global Call for Proposals, inviting developers to submit impactful solutions and use cases using the new AI71 Platform, based on Falcon.

Developers can tap into the AI71 Platform and add new capabilities to bring their solutions to life. The AI71 Platform is a dedicated hub designed to provide easy, pay-as-you-go access to AI models – including Falcon, which is an open-source AI model developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). Developers, from individual innovators to SMEs and enterprises, can integrate Falcon LLMs into their applications via API keys, and leverage comprehensive documentation, SDKs, and other developer tools. The ultimate ambition of the AI71 Platform is to ensure that developers have all the essential tools to facilitate their AI development journey, making it easier to experiment, build, and deploy new AI solutions.

Speaking at the launch of the Call for Proposals, Medhi Ghissassi, Chief Product Officer at AI71, said: “With this global Call for Proposals, we are keen to see how the community can use the AI71 Platform to build innovative applications. As committed as we are to innovation, this challenge will also facilitate our goal of meeting exceptional AI talent that is redefining the course of the industry.”

Qais Allafi, Engineering Senior Director at AI71, said: “With its enhanced scalability and adaptability, the Falcon models and the AI71 Platform aim to open doors to unprecedented opportunities in fields such as multimodality, as well as Edge analytics. This Call for Proposals presents a unique chance for researchers to explore the large potential of the Falcon LLM series and help us build the next generation of AI-driven solutions.”

The Call for Proposals follows AI71’s mission to democratize and simplify access to AI by expanding access to the Falcon AI model within the developer community. As well as to seek innovative ideas linked to AI71’s platform and models, but not limited to them. Developers interested in participating in the challenge can submit their detailed proposals here.

About AI71

AI71 is an industry leader in artificial intelligence, delivering innovative solutions that empower developers, businesses, and governments to solve complex challenges. With a focus on flexibility, data sovereignty, and cutting-edge technology, AI71 bridges the gap between advanced AI and real-world impact. Guided by a strong commitment to research and responsibility, we create transformative solutions that drive progress and empower communities.

