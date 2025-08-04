- Strengthens service delivery across aviation and specialty lines from a strategic global hub

- Reinforces AI12’s commitment to trust, transparency, and international standards

Dubai, UAE – AI12 Ltd., a global specialist insurance and reinsurance brokerage, is proud to announce its official establishment as a DFSA-regulated entity within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This milestone marks a pivotal chapter in AI12’s journey as the company continues to expand its global presence and specialty lines portfolio.

Receiving authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) solidifies AI12’s standing as a trusted intermediary operating at the highest international regulatory standards. With registration in the DIFC, AI12 now benefits from one of the world’s most sophisticated financial ecosystems, an environment that offers a gateway to global markets and proximity to key players across the aviation, aerospace, energy, oil & gas, marine, financial lines, employee benefits and complex property sectors.

AI12’s presence in the DIFC supports the firm’s five-year strategic growth plan, enabling it to scale services to a broader international client base, build deeper partnerships, and access to capital structures. It also reflects the company’s commitment to sound governance, innovation, and operational excellence. Anvar Mullabekov, Founder & CEO of AI12 Ltd. shared: “Our establishment in the DIFC as a DFSA-regulated (re)insurance brokerage firm is both a strategic and symbolic milestone for AI12. It sends a clear message to partners and markets about our credibility, our commitment to global standards, and our readiness to deliver innovative solutions at scale. This success is a reflection of the trust placed in us by our clients and the collective contributions of our exceptional team across the globe.”

The DIFC, as a global financial hub linking the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, offers a highly attractive environment for specialist firms like AI12. Benefits include full foreign ownership, an English common law legal framework, and access to a rapidly growing regional and international client base.

Pascal Picano, Chairman of AI12 Ltd. commented: “The growing regulatory footprint of AI12 reflects the increased recognition of our maturity, focus, and service excellence in international markets. Our aim is to channel this development to deepen our client relationships, particularly in the aviation and airline segments, and to support the firm’s strategic growth across key geographies.”

As one of the fastest-growing aviation insurance brokers in the market today, AI12 continues to build strong relationships with carriers, lessors, underwriters, and reinsurers, supporting airlines and aviation clients with bespoke coverage solutions and risk strategies.

Lorenzo Signor, Executive Director of AI12 Ltd. highlighted: “This development is a reflection of AI12’s rapid and structured growth as a trusted aviation broker and advisor. It strengthens our positioning with both clients and the insurance market. Our DFSA authorisation not only reinforces trust, it enhances our ability to provide timely, regulated, and globally compliant support to airlines and aviation partners across our specialty lines.”

AI12’s presence in the DIFC will serve as a launchpad to enhance engagement across Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, aligning with the company’s ambition to deliver world-class service built on trust, transparency, and technical expertise.