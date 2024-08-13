AI to contribute 45% to the global economy by 2030

Sharjah: Under the theme ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,’ the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) set to take place on 18-19 September at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, will present a comprehensive agenda discussing vital economic issues and trends at local and global levels, their impact on investor choices, investment sustainability, and the shaping of modern economic sectors.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah,) the forum will convene local and international decision-makers, investment and economic experts, and business leaders, who will also deliberate ways to enhance youth and women's participation in shaping a smart and sustainable future economy.

AI from a different perspective

According to research by PWC, 45% of the total gains in the global economy by 2030 will result from AI integration, which will yield product enhancements, stimulate consumer demand, deliver greater product variety, and increase personalisation, attractiveness, and affordability over time.

The two-day forum will address AI from a unique perspective, focusing on how it can achieve deeper integration in industrial, agricultural, and commercial processes and deliver public, health, and educational services. This will be examined through the lens of smart solutions for these sectors and the comprehensive integration of AI systems into the infrastructure of these industries.

This also aligns with the UAE's efforts to leverage AI in achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 goals, centred on launching developmental programmes and projects and achieving 100% data analysis by 2031, positioning the UAE as the world’s leading government in AI investment across its vital sectors.

Prime Opportunity for Investors and Entrepreneurs

Marwan Saleh Alichla, General Coordinator of the SIF Committee, said: “The 7th edition of SIF offers a prime opportunity for investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs in the technology and AI sectors, as well as those directly and indirectly affiliated with these industries to explore the latest trends, exchange expertise, and network with industry leaders and their peers from around the world. Furthermore, the forum will spotlight investment opportunities in emerging and innovative sectors within Sharjah, further strengthening its competitiveness and global status as a preferred destination for investment.”

Responsible and sustainable investment

As part of SIF’s agenda, the forum will underscore the vital link between responsible investment and sustainable growth, highlighting key strategies that drive positive outcomes for economies, societies, and the environment. By showcasing leading global practices, the event will demonstrate how strategic investments can enhance economic resilience, foster diversity, and elevate living standards.

Aligned with these global practices, the forum will also articulate Sharjah’s and the UAE’s vision of leveraging the business sector, particularly investors, to achieve sustainable development goals through the transition to clean and renewable energy, the protection of the climate and environment, and the strengthening of the circular and green economies’ pillars.

Logistics and supply chains: Smart solutions in a turbulent world

According to a report by the European Central Bank, enhancing supply chain efficiency could lead to a 2.7% increase in global trade and a 1.4% rise in global industrial production. In response to these critical figures and their implications, the forum will explore how smart solutions can mitigate the ongoing challenges facing supply chains and rippling impact.

SIF’s agenda will spotlight various innovations, including advanced inventory management systems, demand forecasting tools, shipment tracking technologies, and strategies for resolving emergent issues.

Strengthening food security with smart solutions

As highlighted by the World Economic Forum’s Davos report, advanced technology and smart solutions are essential to increasing agricultural production by 70% to meet the global food needs of a population expected to reach 9.1 billion by 2050. In response to this critical challenge, SIF will discuss the role of smart solutions and systems in advancing and sustaining agricultural production, managing livestock, using data to study community food needs, improving consumption processes, reducing food waste, predicting weather, analysing climate, and promoting non-traditional farming. These discussions will support local and global efforts towards achieving food security.

Human capital and equal opportunities

The international event will emphasise human capital development, equal opportunities, and women's empowerment in modern economic sectors. The forum will underscore the importance of skill-building and capability enhancement among the younger generation, who are poised to become future leaders and key economic decision-makers.

A particular focus will be on the significant opportunities that digital transformation presents for women, enabling them to increase their participation in traditional and non-traditional sectors. The evolving nature of jobs, facilitated by the automation of work systems and remote working technologies, has made these roles more accessible and better suited to women.

The 7th edition will include a range of events and sessions to support these goals, such as specialised workshops on skill development and the application of AI technologies. In addition, panel discussions will feature insights from global economic leaders and government officials from local and regional contexts. The forum will serve as a platform for prominent entrepreneurs who share their success stories alongside inspiring speeches to foster a culture of growth and innovation, guide start-up owners towards success, and strengthen competitiveness.